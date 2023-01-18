New Capital Crescent Trail tunnel could be delayed as costs grow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) proposed Tuesday to delay building a tunnel to continue carrying the Capital Crescent Trail beneath downtown Bethesda, saying its growing cost, now estimated at up to $82.5 million, is too expensive. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Under Elrich’s proposal, an expected 2½ years of tunnel construction would start sometime after mid-2028, beyond the county’s six-year capital spending plan. That would delay its opening until at least late 2030, four years after the adjacent light-rail Purple Line is scheduled to begin carrying passengers in late 2026.

Elrich’s timeline, trail advocates say, would violate the county’s long-held promise to reopen an underground trail crossing in tandem with the state’s Purple Line. Montgomery leaders publicly assured the trail would continue to carry cyclists and runners beneath busy Wisconsin Avenue after the state sought to use the original trail tunnel for the Purple Line’s Bethesda station.

“A commitment made needs to be a commitment kept,” said Montgomery Council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1), who represents Bethesda. “We need to bring back this piece of transportation infrastructure that is an essential east-west connection through one of the most vibrant and busiest parts of the county.”

But the growing costs of replacing the tunnel have led to annual funding battles between Elrich and the county council since 2020. Elrich has repeatedly proposed delaying the tunnel construction in favor of other spending priorities, while the county council has restored the funding to keep its construction on a closer schedule with the Purple Line. However, the council has six new members, leaving support for the tunnel less certain as costs continue to rise.

County officials say the latest estimated cost increase of up to $27.5 million — a jump from a total $55 million to $82.5 million — has left the project unaffordable for the county’s six-year budget.

Richard Madaleno, Montgomery’s chief administrative officer, said Elrich wants to take advantage of new state school construction funds available only for the next two years and prioritize the county’s funds for building and improving schools. The tunnel’s latest cost increase, based on escalating construction costs overall, would pay for a new middle school, he said.

When money is tight, Madaleno said, “Marc Elrich is always going to prioritize investing in our school system over things that are nice, like a tunnel for a trail, but not as valuable to a community as having the best learning environment for our young people.”

Damage to the once-wooded part of the trail between downtown Bethesda and Silver Spring has been one of the most controversial aspects of the Purple Line project. That part of the trail, along with the tunnel beneath Wisconsin Avenue, closed in 2017 as the light-rail construction started. The county committed to pay to rebuild the trail alongside the state’s rail tracks.

Cyclists say it is a vital link in the Washington region’s trail network connecting Georgetown, Bethesda, Silver Spring and Union Station. Keeping the trail beneath Wisconsin, they say, is important to provide a safe and comfortable crossing, particularly for children, casual weekend cyclists and runners.

Peter Gray, the Montgomery organizer for the Washington Area Bicyclist Association, said the county should fulfill its promise to replace the underground crossing that cyclists and other trail users have relied on since 1998.

“We’re not talking about hundreds of millions of dollars,” Gray said, “No one would question if a bridge carrying cars should be replaced.”

