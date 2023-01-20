MARC trains canceled on several lines Friday morning

Trains on several MARC rail lines from the Baltimore area to Washington have been canceled Friday morning due to a communication problem.
Service Disruption. MARC Train - Penn, Brunswick, Camden Lines. Maryland. Per MARC Train, multiple trains are cancelled due to a system wide communication issue and the extent of this issues is unknown at this time.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) January 20, 2023
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Purple Line: Construction faces another seven-month delay in Maryland
Metro: Relationship between Metro, regulator under scrutiny as tensions grow
Commuting: ‘Slugging’ culture in D.C. region threatened by commuting shifts
Airport probe: Federal officials investigate near miss of two planes on JFK runway
FAA: FAA meltdown injected uncertainty, including for military pilots