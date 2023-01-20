The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
MARC trains canceled on several lines Friday morning

By
January 20, 2023 at 6:19 a.m. EST
A view of a MARC train. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Trains on several MARC rail lines from the Baltimore area to Washington have been canceled Friday morning due to a communication problem.

Officials said the Camden, Brunswick and Penn lines in Maryland are having “service disruptions,” according to a Twitter message.

Several trains have been canceled, the tweet said, “due to a system wide communication issue.” Officials said they didn’t know how widespread the problem is and gave no indication as to when it would be fixed.

