Regulator approves Metro plan for less-frequent rail-car inspections

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro can proceed with its plans for inspecting and reintroducing its suspended 7000-series rail cars, the transit agency’s regulator said Friday, offering the prospect of more frequent trains for riders. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Metro can increase the interval between inspections on its 7000-series cars — meant to identify unsafe wheel movements after a 2021 derailment — from every four days to every seven days. The transit agency said in a statement it would provide information on changes to service levels stemming from the decision “in the near future.”

The move comes after a public dust-up between Metro and the safety commission about a week ago, when Metro leaders said they needed “mediation” to resolve differences with the oversight agency. Congress created the commission six years ago to oversee safety on the rail system after years of violations.

Commission spokesman Max Smith said there had been no mediation leading to Friday’s announcement. Rather, Smith said, the safety agency continued to receive and analyze additional information from Metro in recent days, including on Friday.

Advertisement

“The data review is what went on this week, with the additional information that was provided today,” Smith said Friday, adding that the commission told Metro on Jan. 13 that reviews by technical experts would continue before any approval to reduce inspection intervals. “This action was exactly what had been communicated … WMSC is always acting based on the data.”

Metro declined to answer questions about the safety commission or the information the transit agency provided, but said in a statement it appreciated the commission’s “prompt review and concurrence” with its plans for the 7000-series cars.

“Our ability to move from a 4 to 7-day inspection interval will gradually allow us to train staff with this improved process and work toward the safe implementation of improved service for our customers,” Metro said in a statement.

Advertisement

The decision came days after Metro publicly blamed the commission for blocking the transit agency from taking steps to restore pre-pandemic service levels. Under an October plan, Metro was allowed to slowly reincorporate its 7000-series cars if they passed wheel inspections every four days. If no problems arose, Metro would be able to scale back the time-consuming inspections to every seven days.

The safety commission told Metro earlier this month it was investigating multiple issues after it found Metro was training track workers using outdated safety standards. The commission also said it learned several new train operators had not completed eight hours of rail yard training with an instructor, as required. Investigators also were looking into whether Metro mechanics were returning trains to service that Metro engineers might have flagged, which Metro officials denied and said was being mischaracterized.

The commission asked Metro for more information on the training and had set a Wednesday deadline.

The friction between Metro and the safety commission will be discussed Feb. 2 during a D.C. Council Transportation Committee hearing.

Justin George contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article