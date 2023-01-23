Police arrest teen in fatal shooting in Metro station parking lot

Metro Transit Police arrested a 17-year-old Monday in connection with a shooting that killed a man in Prince George’s County at a Metro station.
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was shot to death at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Southern Avenue Metro station in Temple Hills. Detectives did not release the name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
An extended relative of Rispus reached by phone said she would pass a request for comment to a family member, who did not immediately return a call Monday.
The killing is the latest incident in a spate of violent stabbings or shootings that have taken place on or near buses, trains or Metro stations over the past year, prompting transit police to increase patrols.
Appreciative of the incredible work of Transit Police with this arrest in less than 24hrs. Between more patrols, partnerships and enhanced video we are working hard to make metro safe for our customers and staff. https://t.co/rxGS5F0QCq— Randy Clarke (@wmataGM) January 23, 2023
“Appreciative of the incredible work of Transit Police with this arrest in less than 24hrs,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted Monday. “Between more patrols, partnerships and enhanced video we are working hard to make metro safe for our customers and staff.”
