13 vehicles involved in rainy I-95 crash south of Washington

Thirteen vehicles were involved in a series of crashes Wednesday on Interstate 95 between Richmond and Washington, forcing the closure of the highway and sending one person to a hospital, officials said.

Virginia State Police said rain was being investigated as a factor in the crash at 2:44 p.m. at milepost 116 near the Caroline and Spotsylvania county line, about 60 miles south of Washington. The highway was closed for about two hours before a single lane reopened about 4:30 p.m., followed by all lanes reopening about 45 minutes later.