The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

13 vehicles involved in rainy I-95 crash south of Washington

By
January 25, 2023 at 5:40 p.m. EST
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 resulted in the highway's closure Wednesday. (Virginia Department of Transportation)

Thirteen vehicles were involved in a series of crashes Wednesday on Interstate 95 between Richmond and Washington, forcing the closure of the highway and sending one person to a hospital, officials said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Virginia State Police said rain was being investigated as a factor in the crash at 2:44 p.m. at milepost 116 near the Caroline and Spotsylvania county line, about 60 miles south of Washington. The highway was closed for about two hours before a single lane reopened about 4:30 p.m., followed by all lanes reopening about 45 minutes later.

State police said an initial crash caused a chain reaction of crashes in the northbound lanes after a sedan spun out in the rain. The Virginia Department of Transportation said four tractor-trailers also were involved.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that the State Police described as not life-threatening.

Authorities said the crash is under investigation.

Transportation, commuting and the pandemic

Maryland: Moore to name former Metro chief as transportation secretary

Purple Line: Construction faces another seven-month delay in Maryland

Metro: Relationship between Metro, regulator under scrutiny as tensions grow

Commuting: ‘Slugging’ culture in D.C. region threatened by commuting shifts

FAA: Contractors mistakenly deleted files, causing safety system outage

Loading...