13 vehicles involved in rainy I-95 crash south of Washington

Thirteen vehicles were involved in a series of crashes Wednesday on Interstate 95 between Richmond and Washington, forcing the closure of the highway and sending one person to a hospital, officials said.
State police said an initial crash caused a chain reaction of crashes in the northbound lanes after a sedan spun out in the rain. The Virginia Department of Transportation said four tractor-trailers also were involved.
One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that the State Police described as not life-threatening.
Authorities said the crash is under investigation.
