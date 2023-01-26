Metro outlines plan to boost service levels beginning in February

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro on Thursday said it will significantly boost train frequencies next month as it continues to recover from a rail car shortage that began in fall 2021. The transit agency will begin to run additional trains Feb. 7 and shorten wait times on four of Metro’s six lines. The increase in service comes after months of friction between Metro and its safety regulator, with disputes that often pitted Metro’s desire to run faster service against the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission’s more cautious approach.

The safety commission suspended Metro’s 7000-series fleet in October 2021 after a federal investigation into a derailment found a defect in several of the model’s cars that causes wheels to widen apart, creating instability.

The series, Metro’s most advanced cars, makes up about 60 percent of the transit agency’s fleet. Their absence created a train shortage that pushed average wait times on some lines to 20 minutes, although delays have shortened as Metro pulled older cars from storage.

Metro officials said Thursday that shorter waits will begin Feb. 7 on the Blue and Orange lines, with average wait times falling from 15 minutes to 12 minutes. On Feb. 21, average waits on the Red Line will drop from 10 minutes to eight minutes. The Green Line’s eight-minute average and the Silver Line’s 15-minute average will not change.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said the changes also will include servicing the Orange Line with only eight-car trains, rather than a mix of those with six and eight cars. The number of eight-car trains also will increase systemwide, he said, which is expected to reduce overcrowding during some afternoon peak hours.

The changes came after a dispute in recent days between Metro and the safety commission over the interval of wheel inspections for 7000-series trains that are restored to service. The commission said Friday it would allow Metro to reduce the time-consuming inspections from every four days to seven days, which paved the way for Metro to ramp up service.

Clarke said Metro is evaluating where to place additional trains as the transit agency learns its riders’ new pandemic-era commuting and travel patterns, which have dramatically shifted transit usage.

“What is the base service that is needed to still have really good service?” Clarke said. “And where do you have to run a little bit more where demand obviously is?”

During a meeting Thursday of Metro’s board, transit leaders gave an update on the transit agency’s training and certification programs, which have been cited over the past eight months for multiple problems by the safety commission and Metro’s own safety department.

In May, a training lapse prompted Metro to pull nearly half of its train operators from service for recertification training and testing, causing longer train waits.

Then earlier this month, the safety commission found Metro was training track workers using outdated safety standards the transit agency had updated in November. Investigators also cited Metro for reducing the number of hours some trainees spent operating with an instructor.

Metro leaders told board members that 510 out of 514 train operators were up to date on training and accreditations, while the remaining four couldn’t operate trains until they were certified. On the Metrobus system, 29 of the agency’s 2,507 drivers had updated certifications. All rail supervisors and other workers who require certifications were up to date.

Board members also voted unanimously to move a spending plan for the fiscal year that begins in July to public hearings during the second week of March. The board will vote to finalize a budget in April.

More than half of the proposed $2.3 billion budget is funded by subsidies from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia jurisdictions. The transit agency is projecting to take in $509 million in revenue, including from fares, while using the remaining $561 million from $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus aid that has kept the agency afloat during the pandemic.

The budget also includes federal infrastructure money that Metro plans to shift for one year from its capital budget to its operating budget to help fill a roughly $180 million gap, rather than reduce service.

The pressure to make up for lost fares will increase in subsequent years. The gap is expected to surpass $500 million in the 2025 fiscal year and increase each year. Board members have called on elected leaders to help the agency come up with another permanent source of funding.

The proposed budget includes a complex Metrorail fare increase that primarily targets suburban commuters and others who ride long distances.

Transit officials have said the fare increase, on average, will be a modest 5 percent. But for those who travel the farthest, the increase could add more than $2.50 to a ride, depending on the time of day. Part of the proposal includes half-price fares for low-income riders.

Rides during weeknights after 9:30 p.m. and on weekends would remain a flat $2 under the proposal, while Metrobus fares wouldn’t change.

Metro on Thursday also updated board members on initiatives aimed at making buses, trains and stations safer amid concerns about crime.

Four crisis specialists were hired in December to work with transit police to assuage conflicts and respond to situations involving people in mental distress. Metro also created a community police academy intended to help residents better understand and communicate with transit police. Officers are more visible at stations, while Metro officials say renewed efforts to enforce fare evasion late last year have reduced the number of offenses.

Body-worn cameras also are expected to be installed in March, while transit police for the first time have created a tactical unit to handle increasingly violent and hostile events at stations.

