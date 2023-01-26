New details emerge in air travel meltdowns involving FAA, Southwest

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday identified the contractor involved in the outage of a safety bulletin system that led to a national ground stop, and said it would bar personnel directly involved from accessing agency buildings and systems during an investigation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The announcement came one day after the Transportation Department released new details of its investigation into flight disruptions at Southwest Airlines that left more than 1 million travelers stranded over the holidays.

In the most recent problem for air travelers, an outage to the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system began when contract workers inadvertently deleted data, leading to a nationwide halt to air traffic on Jan. 11 for the first time since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Bethesda-based Spatial Front says it had more than 50 staff members at FAA offices working on more than 90 “mission critical” systems, including the NOTAM system, according to an archived version of its website. That information had been removed from its site as of Thursday morning.

Melanie P. Harrison, Spatial Front’s director of business development, said Thursday that the company would issue a statement soon.

Advertisement

The first disruption to air travel occurred in late December, when Southwest canceled more than 16,700 flights over an 11-day period. Federal regulators said Thursday that they are examining whether executives at Southwest misled customers by selling tickets for flights they knew the carrier couldn’t operate.

Details of the DOT probe came as Southwest on Thursday announced that the operational breakdown would cost the company $800 million in related expenses. As a result, the air carrier reported a $220 million loss in the final quarter of 2022, surprising some analysts who expected that the airline would still turn a profit despite the problems.

Southwest executives were discussing the incident Thursday afternoon in an earnings call.

Meanwhile, aviation safety issues and corporate accountability of another sort were the focus in a federal courthouse in Fort Worth.

Advertisement

Boeing was scheduled to be publicly arraigned Thursday on a charge that it conspired to defraud the United States over the safety of its 737 Max jets — something the company had avoided when it signed a deferred settlement agreement with the Justice Department on Jan. 6, 2021.

Thursday’s court appearance was mandated by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor after a protracted and ongoing legal fight led by relatives of the 346 people killed when a faulty automation system forced down Max planes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019. Some of those family members were set to address Boeing and the judge in court.

Family members are asking the judge to require Boeing to meet three “conditions of release” in connection with the arraignment: that Boeing commit no new crimes, that Boeing’s safety and ethics practices be subject to a judicial monitor and that details of what Boeing has done to improve safety as part of the deferred prosecution agreement be released to the victims and public “to assure that the efforts are effective,” according to court filings.

Advertisement

Boeing declined to comment Thursday, but it has previously told the court that it has continued to meet the terms of its agreement with the Justice Department, which it says establishes what actions it must take. Boeing said in court filings that although the families faced “unspeakable losses,” they are not entitled to overturn the agreement. “Boeing was and is entitled to rely on that contract,” it said.

This story will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article