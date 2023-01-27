Eastbound lanes of I-695 in Southwest D.C. reopen

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 695 in Southwest Washington have reopened after an overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The highway was closed just before the South Capitol Street exit. Transportation officials warned Friday morning that some delays remain.

FINAL: Tractor Trailer Crash with Injury. I-695 EB before South Capitol Street SW. Washington, DC. Incident cleared and all travel lanes are reopened. Delays remain, beginning in VA before VA-110. WB rubbernecking delays remain, beginning before the 11th Street Bridge, on I-295. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) January 27, 2023

TRAFFIC ALERT: A vehicle crash has blocked some eastbound lanes on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C.



DETAILS: https://t.co/p5egdUWqox pic.twitter.com/qhEGduGJXe — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) January 27, 2023