The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Eastbound lanes of I-695 in Southwest D.C. reopen

An overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer had closed the highway’s east side

By
Updated January 27, 2023 at 7:54 a.m. EST|Published January 27, 2023 at 6:44 a.m. EST

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 695 in Southwest Washington have reopened after an overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The highway was closed just before the South Capitol Street exit. Transportation officials warned Friday morning that some delays remain.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Officials said at least one person was hurt in the crash but gave no further details on the person’s condition.

Transportation, commuting and the pandemic

Air travel: New details emerge in air travel meltdowns involving FAA, Southwest

Transit: Metro outlines plan to boost service levels beginning in February

EVs: Is it getting easier to own an electric vehicle in 2023?

Maryland: Moore to name former Metro chief as transportation secretary

Purple Line: Construction faces another seven-month delay in Maryland

Loading...