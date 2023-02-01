The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Three hurt in shooting at Potomac Avenue Metro station

February 1, 2023 at 10:17 a.m. EST
The scene outside the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Washington on Wednesday. (Katie Mettler/The Washington Post)

Three people were injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

Transit police and D.C. police responded at 9:21 a.m. to the shooting. The transit agency suspended rail service on part of three lines during the police investigation.

D.C. police said the incident involved three victims. Authorities said an adult man was unconscious and not breathing. Two other adult men were both conscious and breathing.

Police said they are looking for a man in connection with the shooting.

Metro suspended rail service on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines between the Federal Center SW station and the Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road stations.

Metro advised commuters to use Metrobus Route 30 as an alternative.

