Three hurt in shooting at Potomac Avenue Metro station

Three people were injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast Washington, authorities said.
Police said they are looking for a man in connection with the shooting.
Metro suspended rail service on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines between the Federal Center SW station and the Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road stations.
Metro advised commuters to use Metrobus Route 30 as an alternative.
