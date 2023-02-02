Metro mourns worker hailed as a hero amid calls for more police

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Transit union officials pushed Metro on Thursday for more police officers on buses in the wake of a shooting rampage that ended in the death of a Metro employee who inserted himself between a customer and a gunman at a D.C. station. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Metro leaders said plans for fundraisers and other efforts were underway to help the family of Robert Cunningham, a 64-year-old power department mechanic who was fatally shot Wednesday during a spate of violence that began on a Metrobus and ended at the Potomac Avenue Metro station. Three others were wounded amid heightened concerns over violence in the transit system and in the District.

The shooting is the most recent incident to draw attention to safety concerns on Metro’s buses, trains or facilities this year, a span that includes the January shooting of two young children exiting a bus and a 17-year-old killed outside a Congress Heights bus bay.

D.C. police are continuing to investigate what led 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman, of Southeast Washington, to allegedly shoot his victims, who police say appeared to be randomly chosen near the end of Wednesday’s morning commute. Trotman is being held in a D.C. jail without bail, charged with first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators said his violent spree began onboard a Metrobus traveling from Maryland to the Potomac Avenue Metro station, when he allegedly held a gun to a rider’s head, chased the victim off the bus and shot the person in the legs before heading down an escalator into the station, where he allegedly shot one Metro customer and wounded another. Police said Trotman accosted a woman on the train platform while brandishing a gun, when Cunningham tried to intervene and was fatally shot. A group of riders tackled Trotman and detained him until police arrived.

Metro officials said the rampage hasn’t shaken their confidence in the security of the transit system. Metro’s board met in an emergency executive session on Thursday morning to discuss safety-related issues. The meetings are not open to the public, and a spokeswoman said she didn’t know what was discussed.

Representatives of the transit union that represents most Metro workers also met Thursday morning. They had previously called on Metro to put more police officers onboard buses and at stations. Cunningham’s death only strengthened those calls.

“The recent rise of attacks on riders and workers alike is deeply disturbing and must be stopped,” the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 said in a statement. “As such, Local 689 calls on public officials at Metro and throughout the region to immediately review safety protocol and procedures to ensure that public transit is safe for all.”

Elected leaders in the Washington region hailed Cunningham’s effort to protect passengers, expressing concern over the frequency of violence on the nation’s third-largest transit system.

Devastated to learn of the death of Robert Cunningham, a brave WMATA employee who lost his life protecting a Metro rider from a violent assailant. We're all grieving for Robert, and our thoughts and our love are with his family during this challenging time. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 1, 2023

“Robert Cunningham is a hero,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said in a tweet. “My deepest condolences go out to his loved ones.”

Riding the Blue Line home and thinking of @wmata mechanic Robert Cunningham and his family.



Mr. Cunningham heroically intervened today to protect a customer at the Potomac Avenue Station and became another victim of gun violence.



A tragic and preventable loss of life. pic.twitter.com/RzcyhNXPNI — Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) February 1, 2023

“Riding the Blue Line home and thinking of @wmata mechanic Robert Cunningham and his family,” Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson (D) tweeted. “Mr. Cunningham heroically intervened today to protect a customer at the Potomac Avenue Station and became another victim of gun violence. A tragic and preventable loss of life.”

“As I ride home and listen to the happy sounds of a daddy and his baby watching the stations go by, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the [Metro] team who put themselves on the line for all our safety every day, and grief for the loss of Robert Cunningham, may he rest in peace,” Metro board member Tray Hadden Loh tweeted.

Hearing from @wmata officials that one of their employees, mechanic Robert Cunningham, was killed while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot two people and was threatening another.



Robert Cunningham is a hero. My deepest condolences go out to his loved ones. — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) February 1, 2023

At the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Thursday, commuters laid bouquets near the escalator to honor the man a co-worker called a “gentle giant.”

Greg Bowen, a high-voltage electrician and mechanic who was supposed to inspect lighting and search for infrastructure repairs in Metro tunnels on Wednesday, worked with Cunningham for about 17 years. He recalled him being a quiet and religious man liked by everyone. Cunningham, who is survived by a wife and four children, had been preparing for retirement, Bowen said.

At Metro, few were surprised that Cunningham took the initiative to head off danger, Bowen said.

In a recent conversation, Cunningham’s co-workers discussed what they would do if someone accidentally fell onto the system’s electrified third rail. Some said they would look for the special emergency boxes that line the track and can shut down power.

Cunningham said if one wasn’t in view, he would pull the person off the rail, knowing it would put his life in danger, Bowen said.

Metro and transit union officials said they are working on fundraising efforts for Cunningham’s family.

I just left meeting with a group of @wmata team members, many of whom worked with our hero colleague Mr. Cunningham. Their care for each other will get us through this tragedy. A request to our customers, please show patience and grace to our team as we mourn & recover. Thx you🙏 — Randy Clarke (@wmataGM) February 2, 2023

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said he met with a group of Cunningham’s closest co-workers, asking the public for empathy toward Metro employees reeling from the loss.

Other transit agencies, such as Bay Area Rapid Transit in the San Francisco, sent their condolences to Metro and its workforce of about 11,000 workers.

