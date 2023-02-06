Road closures planned Tuesday for State of the Union address

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress. Capitol Police announced that several roads around the Capitol will close, starting during the early-morning hours. Biden to deliver State of the Union speech this week, then hit the road Meanwhile, tall security fencing has returned on the grounds around the Capitol. In a statement, Capitol Police said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution" rather than in response to a particular threat.

Police said the following roads will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday:

* Pennsylvania Avenue between First and Third streets NW.

* Maryland Avenue between First and Third streets SW.

* First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW.

These roads will close beginning at 5:30 p.m.:

* Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and Second Street NE.

* Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE.

* First Street between Washington Avenue SW and Louisiana Avenue NW.

* D Street between First and Second streets NE.

* First Street between Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NE.

* Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE.

* East Capitol Street between First and Second streets.

* New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

These roads will close beginning at 7 p.m.:

* Second Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.

* Constitution Avenue between Third Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW.

* First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW.

* Independence Avenue between Third Street SW and Washington Avenue SW.

* Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW.

* Second Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW.

