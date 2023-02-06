Road closures planned Tuesday for State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress. Capitol Police announced that several roads around the Capitol will close, starting during the early-morning hours.
Police said the following roads will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday:
* Pennsylvania Avenue between First and Third streets NW.
* Maryland Avenue between First and Third streets SW.
* First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW.
These roads will close beginning at 5:30 p.m.:
* Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and Second Street NE.
* Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE.
* First Street between Washington Avenue SW and Louisiana Avenue NW.
* D Street between First and Second streets NE.
* First Street between Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NE.
* Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE.
* East Capitol Street between First and Second streets.
* New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.
These roads will close beginning at 7 p.m.:
* Second Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.
* Constitution Avenue between Third Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW.
* First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW.
* Independence Avenue between Third Street SW and Washington Avenue SW.
* Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW.
* Second Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW.
