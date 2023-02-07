FAA lags in response to known safety problems, House members say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Members of Congress, gearing up to craft a long-term funding bill for the Federal Aviation Administration, voiced frustrations Tuesday over what they called the agency’s halting response to known safety and management issues. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee pressed an FAA safety official on an outage of a pilot warning system that led to a shutdown of the nation’s airspace last month. They also probed an incident Saturday in Austin, where FAA air traffic controllers cleared a FedEx plane to land on the same runway where a Southwest Airlines passenger jet was taking off. The National Transportation Safety Board said the planes came within 100 feet of each other, an incident that followed another near miss last month at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“It shows that even following the safest decade in our history, our aviation system is clearly in need of some urgent attention,” committee chairman Sam Graves (R-Mo.) said.

Advertisement

Crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019 killed 346 people and marred the aviation safety record of the United States, where the jets were built and certified as safe despite a flawed automation system. Still, Graves said that in 11 of the past 13 years, no passengers have been killed on scheduled domestic passenger flights.

David H. Boulter, the FAA’s acting associate administrator for aviation safety, cited the agency’s work strengthening oversight of airplane manufacturers and a proposed regulation to expand the use of safety management systems, which are meant to sharpen a focus on managing risks.

“In my mind, complacency and stagnation are equal threats to safety,” Boulter said.

Members of the Transportation Committee said the agency has demonstrated an inability to address long-standing safety concerns.

Advertisement

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) cited problems connected with the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions pilot alerting system, which contributed to a near-disaster at San Francisco International Airport in 2017, and last month led to the first nationwide halt to takeoffs since 2001.

DeSaulnier said the FAA’s failure to make information in the NOTAM warnings more easily digestible by pilots is reminiscent of NASA’s failures to heed repeated warnings before the Challenger space shuttle exploded in 1986.

In the San Francisco incident more than three decades later, an Air Canada pilot nearly landed on top of four passenger planes waiting on a taxiway, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. “We came within 59 feet … of having the largest air disaster in the history of the country,” DeSaulnier said.

Advertisement

The NTSB said the flight crew missed a vital NOTAM alert about a closed parallel runway, in part because “the presentation of that information did not effectively convey the importance” of the warning.

“We’re going to have a disaster and … all the public will remember was that we brought this up over and over again,” DeSaulnier said. The House last month passed a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by DeSaulnier and Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) to study improvements to the NOTAM system.

Boulter, who oversees work certifying airplanes and pilots, and developing safety standards, responded that safety — from acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen on down — “is our North Star.” He said the agency is doing everything it can on NOTAMs and the two recent near-misses.

“These are serious events,” Boulter said. “We need to double-down on what is it that’s causing these. … What have we missed in our data that would cause these?”

Advertisement

NTSB Chair Jennifer L. Homendy pointed to a key shortcoming in the way cockpit voice recorders are used in the United States that she said complicates such safety investigations. It’s standard in the United States for such equipment to keep recordings for two hours before the data is overwritten, Homendy said.

“We continue to have investigations, such as the incident last month at JFK and now Austin, where the data isn’t available to our investigators due to the current time limitation,” Homendy said. That means critical firsthand documentation that can help explain the causes of dangerous incidents is unavailable, she said.

The NTSB highlighted that problem following the Air Canada near miss in San Francisco in 2017. The safety board recommended in 2018 that the FAA require new and existing aircraft to have recorders that last at least 25 hours, which Homendy said is consistent with standards in Europe.

An FAA spokesman declined to address the NTSB’s call for such a requirement.

GiftOutline Gift Article