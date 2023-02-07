Truck spills paper on Maryland highway after crash with bus

A highway in Montgomery County looked like a rainbow of paper after a truck carrying supplies collided with a commuter bus.
No passengers were aboard the Ride On bus at the time of the crash. One person was taken to a hospital and others were evaluated at the scene but were not transported, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Transit violence: Metro worker killed trying to stop gunman shooting at commuters
Road safety: U.S. push to reduce road deaths targets stark regional differences
Infrastructure: Why Biden visited a 150-year-old tunnel in Baltimore
Air travel: More than 1,700 flights canceled as wintry weather hits southern U.S.
EVs: D.C. lays out proposal for 7,500 EV charging stations in four years