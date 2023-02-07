The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Truck spills paper on Maryland highway after crash with bus

February 7, 2023 at 6:49 a.m. EST
Officials said a truck carrying paper products crashed with a bus, spilling an assortment of supplies on I-270 in Gaithersburg. (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services)

A highway in Montgomery County looked like a rainbow of paper after a truck carrying supplies collided with a commuter bus.

The crash happened Monday night near Interstate 270 south between Montgomery Village Avenue and Interstate 370 in Montgomery County, according to local fire officials.

Parts of the highway were closed for several hours overnight but had reopened by early Tuesday.

No passengers were aboard the Ride On bus at the time of the crash. One person was taken to a hospital and others were evaluated at the scene but were not transported, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

