Truck spills paper on Maryland highway after crash with bus

Parts of the highway were closed for several hours overnight but had reopened by early Tuesday.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

No passengers were aboard the Ride On bus at the time of the crash. One person was taken to a hospital and others were evaluated at the scene but were not transported, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.