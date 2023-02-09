‘We messed up’: Senate panel to question Southwest exec over meltdown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

About seven weeks after an operational meltdown upended domestic air travel and holiday plans, a top Southwest Airlines executive will face questions Thursday from a Senate committee looking for answers about how the carrier will prevent a repeat. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Andrew Watterson, Southwest’s chief operating officer, said he won’t gloss over problems that led to a disruption of plans for more than 1 million travelers.

“It’s our fault,” he said Wednesday in an interview with The Washington Post. “We messed up. We own that.”

On the eve of his appearance before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Watterson apologized and said he and other executives are moving quickly to prevent a repeat. On Friday, he said, an upgrade to the system that was blamed for some of the carrier’s late December woes will be in place, filling a critical gap in its ability to manage staffing when flights are canceled on short notice.

Advertisement

Lawmakers and regulators have become increasingly focused on flight disruptions in recent months, with many asking whether legislation is needed to hold airlines accountable for taking care of customers after problems occur. Thursday’s questioning of Southwest follows the Tuesday hearing of a House panel focused on the Federal Aviation Administration, with both allowing lawmakers to shape aviation safety policy during a rough stretch for the nation’s airspace.

The two hearings are likely to be the first of several to spotlight struggles in the industry, coming alongside deliberations this year on a funding measure for the FAA. The air safety agency suffered its own problems last month, when it ordered a nearly unprecedented ground stop amid a breakdown of its pilot notification system.

On Thursday, Watterson is expected to face questions about why the carrier didn’t heed warnings from airline unions about outdated software. Lawmakers also are expected to ask what Southwest has done to compensate passengers.

Advertisement

In addition to system software upgrades, Watterson said the air carrier is putting short-term fixes in place that include an early warning dashboard to flag issues before they escalate, backup teams of employees who can deploy as needed and an upgraded phone system for customers. Longer-term fixes will include a reexamination of how Southwest manages severe weather events, Watterson said. The airline hired the firm Oliver Wyman to examine what went wrong and how to fix it.

Committee chair Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said she has questions about Southwest’s lack of investment in critical technology, why it took longer for the carrier to recover than other airlines and what steps the airline is taking to prevent a repeat. On Tuesday, she met virtually with families whose Christmas celebrations were disrupted by Southwest’s problems.

One woman described how her son couldn’t get home from his military base in Georgia; a man said he ate Christmas dinner in an Arby’s and drove halfway across the country; and a woman said she was only able to track down luggage using Apple AirTag trackers.

Advertisement

“It was clear that there was a system failure at Southwest,” Cantwell said after hearing their stories.

Alex Kain, who had Christmas dinner at Arby’s, said he was to fly home from Albany to Seattle on Dec. 23. He was greeted with chaos as he arrived in Denver for a connecting flight.

“We saw people crying, sleeping on the floor, there were long lines at restaurants,” Kain said.

He scrambled to make alternative plans when his flight was canceled, hoping to avoid being stranded. Kain ended up driving from Denver to Redmond, Ore., where he got a flight to Seattle to avoid crossing mountains by car in winter conditions. The extra logistics cost $3,000.

The passengers recounted their struggles to reach Southwest employees as they sought information about their flights and options for alternative travel.

Advertisement

Hope Grandon, who eventually found her bags with AirTags, said the best information came from other passengers online. She estimated she spent as many as 40 hours trying to reach Southwest customer service while trying to rebook travel, then to get reimbursed. She said the airline was quibbling with some of her costs.

“We’re pretty tired of three hours of wait times so our instinct is to let some of that go,” Grandon said.

Cantwell said Southwest can’t operate a system that leaves passengers in the dark when problems arise, adding that it must honor commitments it made to reimburse passengers for their expenses. The Department of Transportation also has said it expects Southwest to provide reimbursements it has promised, and would view failing to do so as an unfair practice subject to fines.

Advertisement

“The issues that you’re bringing up, we definitely want to try to address,” Cantwell said.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and other Republicans on the committee are expected to use the hearing to push back against any proposal for new airline rules.

“I’m not sure all of my colleagues fully appreciate this fact or just how powerful the free market is,” Cruz will say, according to an excerpt released Wednesday from his opening statement. “Because as Southwest was issuing refunds and returning baggage, some Congressional Democrats and the Department of Transportation were proposing overly complex, anticompetitive, and frankly, unnecessary new regulations that would only make flying more expensive and unaffordable for the average American.”

Cruz also plans to take aim at the FAA’s own struggles and compare its response to that of Southwest. After the failure of the FAA’s Notices to Air Missions system, Cruz said in the excerpt, “the Department of Transportation did not give any mea culpa to impacted travelers. No refunds, no reimbursements.”

Advertisement

While many have blamed shortcomings in Southwest’s technology infrastructure, Watterson said the crew scheduling software was only one of the issues the carrier encountered as it tried to recover from a fierce winter storm that hit Denver, one of its largest bases.

“What we saw were problems that started in one area cascaded into another,” he said. “The last domino was losing the use of the crew [scheduling] system. But there were other dominoes before it. That was really the problem.”

In Southwest’s case, colder-than-expected temperatures in Denver hobbled operations, making it difficult for crews to de-ice aircraft. With flights unable to depart, the carrier ran out of gate space and ended up with aircraft and crew members out of position. As the storm moved across the country, other Southwest bases, including Chicago, were similarly affected, Watterson said.

Advertisement

While other airlines quickly rebounded, Southwest was unable to dig itself out, culminating in the carrier’s decision on Dec. 26 to reboot its entire operation. Ultimately, the carrier canceled more than 16,700 flights before resuming normal operations.

At Tuesday’s hearing before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, lawmakers focused on aviation safety and, in particular, the FAA’s ability to respond to long-standing safety concerns.

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) noted that while the U.S. has an enviable safety record — no passengers have been killed in scheduled domestic passenger flights for 11 of the past 13 years — recent incidents have heightened concerns. This past weekend in Austin, air traffic controllers cleared a FedEx plane to land on the same runway where a Southwest passenger jet was taking off, with the planes coming within 100 feet of each other. Last month at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a pilot had to abort a takeoff to avoid hitting another jet crossing the runway.

Cantwell announced late Wednesday that acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen would appear before the committee next week to address last month’s problems of the agency’s NOTAM system.

GiftOutline Gift Article