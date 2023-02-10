Pilots refused interview on tape in JFK runway investigation, NTSB says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Airlines pilots refused to be interviewed on tape after taxiing their Boeing 777 across a runway without permission last month in an incident that forced another passenger plane to abort its takeoff on the same runway, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Jan. 13 incident at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport brought the American Airlines plane within about 1,400 feet of a Delta Air Lines flight bound for the Dominican Republic, the NTSB said in a new preliminary report on the incident. The Delta flight had accelerated to about 115 mph before halting its attempted takeoff following an urgent warning from air traffic controllers, the NTSB said.

The incident preceded another near miss in Austin earlier this month, when air traffic controllers cleared a FedEx plane to land on the same runway where a Southwest Airlines plane was taking off, bringing the jets within 100 feet of each other.

In the JFK incident, American Airlines pilots have refused, on three occasions, to be interviewed if an audio recording was made of the conversation, according to the NTSB, which said it is a long-standing agency practice to make such recordings when necessary for an investigation.

“As a result of the flight crew’s repeated unwillingness to proceed with a recorded interview, subpoenas for their testimony have been issued,” the NTSB said in the report.

The flight crew has seven days to respond to the subpoenas the NTSB issued Friday, it said.

A transcript of the recollections of the American flight crew in the moments before the runway incursion is particularly important in this case because the plane’s cockpit voice recorder data was overwritten, according the NTSB. The voice recorder keeps data for two hours and was recorded over as the plane headed for London after the incident, according to the safety agency, which in 2018 called on regulators to require 25 hours of recordings to assist investigators.

The Allied Pilots Association, the union representing American Airlines pilots, said in a statement that its members share the goal of creating an accurate record of such incidents and have previously been part of interviews where “notes were taken by the parties or a stenographic record was produced.”

But “we firmly believe the introduction of electronic recording devices into witness interviews is more likely to hinder the investigation process than it is to improve it,” the pilots association said. An audio recorder could make pilots less candid, or unwilling to be interviewed, since full transcripts could be available after investigations, it said.

The association said the NTSB recently shifted toward requiring some witness interviews to be electronically recorded for accuracy. The NTSB responded that recording and transcribing interviews for precision is a normal part of its investigations.

“This long-standing practice has included numerous past investigations involving commercial airlines,” the agency said in a statement.

The NTSB said American Airlines cleared the flight crew’s schedule to ensure it could be interviewed by investigators. The airline did not answer questions Friday about its pilots’ refusal.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority and we are cooperating” with the NTSB in its investigation, the airline said in a statement.

According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, air traffic controllers instructed the American Airlines plane to taxi toward Runway 4L, but to stop at a point along the way before reaching it. The pilots were cleared to cross one runway, 31L, but instead rolled across Runway 4L, according to investigators.

The NTSB said it received written statements from American and Delta pilots. Given the circumstances of the incident and information investigators received from air traffic controllers, there was no need to interview the Delta pilots, the NTSB said.

A technological system designed to warn against such incursions, known as Airport Surface Detection Equipment, Model X, sent a warning to air traffic controllers, who issued a takeoff cancellation to the Delta flight, according to the NTSB.

