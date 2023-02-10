Judge rejects families’ push to prosecute Boeing in 737 Max deaths

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of those killed on Boeing 737 Max jets to undo an agreement with the Justice Department and allow the company to face criminal prosecution. “No measure of sympathy nor desire for justice to be done would legitimize this Court’s exceeding the lawful scope of its judicial authority,” U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor wrote in a ruling late Thursday.

O’Connor found last year that the Justice Department had violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Act by not conferring with the passengers’ survivors before reaching a deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing.

Under that agreement, Boeing admitted to conspiring to defraud federal regulators over a flawed automated flight control system, but the company would be immunized from prosecution for that conspiracy if it meets the terms of the deal, which was signed Jan. 6, 2021, and has a term of three years. The company agreed to report to the government regularly during that time on increased efforts to comply with U.S. fraud laws.

Advertisement

The families sought to undo the agreement and open the company back up to prosecution as a remedy for having their victims’ rights violated.

O’Connor said that while the families’ right to confer with the government before the agreement had been violated, he found that the Justice Department shortcomings weren’t due to bad faith. He noted that Attorney General Merrick Garland attended a meeting with the families after taking office and that the Justice Department had taken other steps that showed an effort to treat families with respect.

“The Court is of the view that, regrettably, legal error on the Government’s part is what occurred here, not bad faith or impropriety” that would merit legal action on his part, O’Connor wrote.

O’Connor wrote that, in his view, “no factual record exists to justify a finding that Boeing — while subject to the Government’s continued supervision — currently presents an ongoing threat to public safety such that imposition of additional conditions of release … are necessary.”

Advertisement

Last month, Boeing pleaded not guilty at a formal arraignment of the company, a proceeding required by O’Connor at the families’ request. The judge imposed the condition that “Boeing not commit another Federal, State, or local crime for the term of its release.”

Boeing on Friday cited an apology and statement it issued after the arraignment.

“We have made broad and deep changes across our company, and made changes to the design of the 737 MAX to ensure that accidents like these never happen again,” the company wrote, adding that it would “never forget the lives lost in these accidents and their memory drives us every day to uphold our responsibility to all who depend on the safety of our products.”

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Paul Cassell, a University of Utah law professor and former federal judge who is representing the families, said they would appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit by the two-week deadline.

Advertisement

Cassell said the fact that the Justice Department eventually conferred with the families after the decision was made not to prosecute Boeing is “not a remedy at all.”

“The victims’ families wanted to confer before the deal was cut with Boeing. After-the-fact conferral is effectively meaningless,” Cassell said. “If Judge O’Connor’s ruling stands, they will have lost their right and have no remedy whatsoever to try to get Boeing prosecuted.”

The Max crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019 left 346 people dead.

Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya was killed in the crash outside Addis Ababa, said: “Judge O’Connor is wrong,” adding that his ruling “gave the green light for future prosecutors to stiff-arm crime victims” and ignore the law. He said he hopes the 5th Circuit will see things differently.

“We had information and views that would have impacted the criminal investigation of Boeing,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article