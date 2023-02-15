FAA leader to face congressional heat over outage, near crashes

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is set to discuss the failure of an agency safety bulletin system for the first time Wednesday when he appears before a Senate committee. The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system went down a month ago after what the agency said involved contractors mistakenly deleting a file in its database. The outage led to the first nationwide halt to departures since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in a move that disrupted thousands of flights.

While the FAA has provided some details on how the aging system was disrupted, Wednesday’s hearing will be the first opportunity for lawmakers to question acting administrator Billy Nolen in public. Nolen previously briefed House members behind closed doors and declined to answer questions from reporters afterward.

In the run-up to the public questioning, the FAA released a memo from Nolen detailing plans to redouble the agency’s safety work, given high-risk aviation incidents in recent weeks. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that it is probing a Jan. 23 incident in which a United Airlines Boeing 777 crossed a runway at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu while a small Cessna was landing.

In a safety breach on Feb. 4, air traffic controllers cleared a FedEx cargo plane to land on the same runway where a Southwest Airlines jet was taking off, bringing the aircraft within 100 feet of each other. There also was a near miss on a runway at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport last month.

“Recent events remind us that we must not become complacent,” Nolen wrote. “Now is the time to stare into the data and ask hard questions.”

He said he plans to convene an industry safety summit, direct a fresh review of internal incident data and take steps to improve collaboration inside the agency, according to the memo.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who chairs the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said senators will seek answers on what led to the failure of the NOTAM alert system.

“I also expect Acting Administrator Nolen to address incursions in our airspace and preventing recent ‘close calls’ and other safety incidents,” Cantwell said in a statement. “FAA needs to get it right on modernizing its technology and infrastructure.”

The Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 breakdown of the NOTAM system, which alerts pilots to potential hazards along their route — and parts of which are 30 years old — has highlighted the FAA’s reliance on aging technology and the ability of even relatively obscure systems to cause significant disruptions to air travel.

The Senate committee is set to take the lead this year on crafting a multiyear package to fund the FAA, coming as lawmakers are looking for avenues to help the agency modernize.

Lawmakers say the challenges facing the FAA underscore the need for stable leadership. The agency has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since March, when its previous administrator, Steve Dickson, retired partway through his term. President Biden has nominated Phillip Washington, chief executive of Denver International Airport, to the post — but Washington has faced questions about his aviation experience and has yet to have a hearing.

Though the agency said in a Jan. 27 letter to Congress that the FAA began modernizing the NOTAM system in 2019, the history of that effort traces back further. The stakes were outlined in stark terms going back to at least 2008, when a similar outage highlighted the importance of modernization efforts.

To help prevent pilot errors such as attempting to land on the wrong runway, FAA employees warned that the agency needed to address potential dangers in the way pilot alerts are created, collected and distributed. “This will help avoid potentially fatal commercial airline accidents,” a 2008 FAA budget document said.

The agency spent millions on plans to upgrade the U.S. NOTAM System, which is based on decades-old technology, with the more modern Federal NOTAM System. The work stalled because of funding and organizational issues, leading to missed deadlines and a process that remains far from finished, according to interviews and FAA documents. The current target date for phasing out the older system is 2025, although FAA officials say they are trying to find ways to speed that up.

At a House safety hearing last week, a top FAA safety official faced sharp questions over the agency’s long and troubled effort to modernize the system. One member, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.), warned of the potential for an aviation disaster if fixes weren’t made urgently. He and Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) co-sponsored a bill, which passed last month, to study improvements to the NOTAM system.

But some experts emphasized the need to put in place a clear mechanism to hold the FAA accountable.

In written testimony submitted for last week’s House hearing, Ed Bolen, president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association, said that while the FAA has begun transitioning from the old NOTAM system, “the completion date has been met with repeated delays, and the needed enhancements have yet to be delivered.”

The association, which represents companies relying on general aviation aircraft, called for clear goals, accountability measures and a deadline for the transition to the new Federal NOTAM System, including “an enhanced capability to deliver machine-readable, filterable and useful information in the format used by the International Civil Aviation Organization.” Some FAA officials were pressing for that list of improvements in 2007.

In an interview last month, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the history and recent outage demonstrate the challenges that come with the agency’s broader decades-long modernization effort.

“I think part of it is the prioritization and the nimbleness of an organization as big and as intrinsically cautious as the FAA,” Buttigieg said. “It tells you something: that this work on this system goes back multiple administrations and we’re still not where we want to be.”

Peter Aiken, a former Defense Department technology official who teaches at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the FAA’s struggles to upgrade the NOTAM system and the subsequent outage underscore the need for skilled workers who know how to develop and maintain complex systems.

“It’s not an easy task, and we need to not apply ourselves in fits and starts,” he said.

The first action outlined in Nolen’s memo is a safety summit next month. Nolen said it will involve aviation industry leaders and labor unions, examining what is working well and why some safety mitigations “appear to be not as effective as they once were.”

The review also will include internal agency safety data to determine whether there are other incidents mirroring those seen in recent weeks and if trends can be identified. Lastly, Nolen said a review team will examine the agency’s Air Traffic Organization, which manages the nation’s airspace, and look for ways it can work more effectively with the FAA’s Aviation Safety Organization.

“I know that all of you share my goal to do what is necessary to keep our organization strong, effective and well prepared to take on the safety challenges of the future,” Nolen wrote.

Sunday marked 14 years since a major air crash in the United States, when 50 people were killed after Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed on approach to Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. Officials and experts say complacency is a threat to the industry’s strong safety record, while recent close calls have focused attention on potential risks.

Peter Knudson, an NTSB spokesman, said in an email that the board investigates incidents that present a “significant risk of a catastrophic outcome,” adding that “the three recent runway incursions in New York, Austin and Honolulu all fit into that category.”

In the Honolulu incident that occurred Jan. 23, Knudson said neither aircraft was damaged and no one was injured. United Airlines referred questions to the NTSB. The Cessna 208B was being operated by Kamaka Air, a cargo carrier; the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The FAA, which is also investigating, said an air traffic controller told the United crew to stop on a taxiway before reaching the runway, but the aircraft crossed instead. The Cessna stopped about 1,170 feet from the United jet, the FAA said.

On Tuesday, the NTSB announced it was opening an investigation into a Dec. 18 incident in which a United Airlines 777 dived 1,400 feet toward the Pacific Ocean shortly after taking off from Maui. The incident had been investigated by the FAA but only became public after a report by the Air Current aviation news site.

While the incidents are distinct, they represent an unusual cluster of close-calls in the span of weeks. It’s the job of the NTSB to investigate serious near misses to determine if the aviation industry can learn lessons to prevent future disasters.

