Metro suspends Orange Line in Virginia after person struck by train

Metro suspended Orange Line service on a stretch in Northern Virginia on Wednesday after transit officials said a person was struck by a train.
Information about the circumstances of the incident or the condition of the victim weren’t immediately available.
Metro said trains also are sharing a track between the Ballston and Clarendon stations.
.@MetroTransitPD is on scene at Dunn Loring responding to a customer struck by a train. Orange 🟠 Line service suspended btwn Vienna and West Falls Church. Shuttle bus service requested. #wmata https://t.co/08nVrah4Tr— MetroStrong (@wmata) February 15, 2023
