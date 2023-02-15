The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Metro suspends Orange Line in Virginia after person struck by train

By
February 15, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. EST

Metro suspended Orange Line service on a stretch in Northern Virginia on Wednesday after transit officials said a person was struck by a train.

Service was suspended between the Vienna and West Falls Church stations as Metro Transit Police respond to the Dunn Loring station, where the incident occurred.

Metro said shuttle buses were responding to bridge passengers at the closed stations to the open stations nearby.

Information about the circumstances of the incident or the condition of the victim weren’t immediately available.

Metro said trains also are sharing a track between the Ballston and Clarendon stations.

