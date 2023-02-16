Senator presses Southwest for more answers in holiday meltdown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The senator who chaired a hearing this month over recent woes at Southwest Airlines is pressing the carrier for more information about its treatment of passengers in the wake of its decision to cancel more than 16,700 flights in late December, a move that left more than 1 million people scrambling during one of the year’s busiest travel periods.

Andrew Watterson, Southwest’s chief operations officer, who represented the carrier at the Feb. 15 hearing of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, repeatedly apologized for the problems the airline caused. But in a letter sent Thursday to the Dallas-based carrier, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) reiterated her request for answers to questions that she said he didn’t adequately address.

“At the hearing, I asked how many tickets Southwest actually cancelled and you did not provide a clear answer,” Cantwell wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post. “I also asked how many people actually received refunds and also did not get a clear answer. The Committee deserves clarity on these questions.”

In a statement, Southwest said it received the letter and is “engaging with the senator’s office,” adding, “we share a collective commitment to ensure Southwest Customers receive great care and hospitality.”

Advertisement

The details provided by Southwest, Cantwell said, will be important as Congress begins deliberations on a measure to fund the Federal Aviation Administration, which could include provisions to streamline the process for issuing customer refunds.

“Passengers are facing too many hurdles in obtaining refunds and accessing information from airlines when airlines cancel their flights,” Cantwell wrote.

Among the information Cantwell is seeking by Feb. 23: details on how many Southwest passengers were subject to canceled or significantly delayed flights, or who were otherwise eligible for a refund under the Department of Transportation’s policy or Southwest’s own standard. She also asked the carrier to provide details on the total value of passenger refunds issued.

GiftOutline Gift Article