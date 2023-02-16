Metro identifies man killed in train incident involving dog on leash

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The family of a man killed this week when a leash that was attached to him got caught in a Metro train door said the dog he was traveling with was a service dog, clarifying the status of the animal after police said they found the dog without identifying information. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The man, identified by Metro Transit police as Harold Riley III, 50, died Wednesday after police said he stepped off a train at the Dunn Loring Metro station in Fairfax County while the dog accompanying him remained inside the rail car. Police said the leash was attached to Riley when the car door shut, then the train departed for the next stop, dragging Riley down the platform and into a guard rail.

Riley was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Dogs are not allowed on Metrorail except for service dogs or those in a secure carrier. Metro Transit police said the dog had no ID and didn’t appear to be a service dog. Riley’s family said the animal was a service dog, according to an online fundraiser that Riley’s daughter set up to assist with funeral expenses.

“We tragically lost my father today in a train accident,” wrote Olivia Stark. “As he was exiting the train the doors closed while his service dog was still inside. The train took off and my father was taken with it. We want to raise money to be able to have a nice service and have him cremated.”

GoFundMe officials verified that the fundraiser was organized by Riley’s family. Stark and other relatives could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Metro said the incident remains under investigation.

A police report released Thursday indicated a witness told officers Riley was dragged along the platform by a “strap” that became caught in the train, then he hit a guard rail at the end of the platform. An officer found him lying on the platform at the base of stairs with severe head injuries, the report said. The officer and Fairfax County firefighters tried to revive him at the scene before he was taken away in an ambulance.

The operator of the train, No. 909, stayed with police as it was moved to the West Falls Church station to be processed by police, the report said. Riley’s dog was turned over to a Fairfax animal rescue officials, police said.

Transit officials said the train operator had made two “safety checks” before the train departed. The doors of all Metro trains have sensors that detect if something is obstructing a door, as well as protections that do not allow trains to move until objects are cleared. But those safeguards aren’t initiated unless the objects are a certain size, according to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent agency Congress created to regulate Metrorail safety.

The safety commission has also launched an investigation into the death, a spokesman said Wednesday.

According to a safety report Metro released last week, out of 91 million trips that customers have taken on Metro’s buses, rail system or other vehicles this fiscal year, 161 have resulted in injuries that required medical attention.

On Metrorail, 39 customers were injured during the first six months of the 2023 fiscal year — a span that includes July 1, 2022, to Feb. 1 — including 37 slip-and-falls that mostly took place on escalators. Two passengers were struck by trains after Metro said they intentionally entered the track.

