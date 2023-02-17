Derailments aren’t uncommon, but hazmat spills are rare. Here’s what we know.

Images showing a fireball and billowing smoke rising into the sky over decoupled rail cars have increasingly raised questions in recent days: Are the nation’s railways safe?

It’s been two weeks since a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in northeastern Ohio, bursting into flames and spilling a flammable gas near a small town. Federal investigators are working to determine what caused the Feb. 3 derailment, which prompted evacuation orders and set off a public health scare.

According to experts and federal rail incident data, such occurrences involving hazmat releases are rare. Industry-wide, derailments themselves aren’t uncommon, but most don’t result in injuries or environmental disasters. When a major incident occurs, however, it can take a significant toll on communities and take years to recover.