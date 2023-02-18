Reagan National sets passenger record in 2022 as leisure travel jumps

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reagan National Airport set a passenger record last year, with 24 million moving through its gates, fueled by leisure travel demand in an industry bailed out three years ago amid concerns it might not otherwise survive. Dulles International Airport also showed gains in passenger traffic last year, although its numbers lagged pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, 21.4 million passengers flew through Dulles compared to 24.8 in 2019, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which manages both airports.

“It really feels like we’ve come out of the pandemic,” said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at MWAA. She attributed the gains to airlines increasing service to meet higher demand, mostly from leisure travelers. National’s gains last year were particularly notable, with the airline serving 10 million more passengers than a year earlier.

Jonathan Dean, a spokesman for Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, said December 2022 figures weren’t yet available, although the airport saw just over 21 million passengers through the first 11 months of the year. In 2021, 18.9 million passengers flew through BWI. The airport had nearly 27 millions passengers in 2019.

Like those in the Washington region, airports across the country were buoyed last year by rising demand for travel and increases in boardings for lucrative businesses trips. Many carriers reported record revenue, despite a spate of cancellations and delays that prompted them to slash schedules as they struggled to boost reliability.

Airports were a beneficiary of the travel boom, as passengers spent more to park, eat and shop.

After receiving billions in federal pandemic aid to keep workers on the payroll and offer rent relief to concessionaires, several U.S. airports notched records last year. Denver International, Las Vegas’s Harry Reid International and Miami International airports were among those to see their largest passenger counts in history.

“It’s no surprise that 2022 was the busiest-ever year on record for [Denver International],” Phil Washington, the airport’s chief executive, said in a statement. “The airport benefited from resilient passenger and cargo demand.”

Denver, along with airports in Florida, was among the first to see passengers return during the pandemic, in part because of their proximity to the type of outdoor activities that people sought after Americans began to travel again.

National’s gains are an indication that as more people have become vaccinated and as concerns about coronavirus infections have waned, demand to other destinations is also rebounding.

Elliott L. Ferguson II, president and chief executive of Destination DC, the city’s marketing arm, said in a statement the passenger travel record “is clearly a step in the right direction” in efforts to increase tourism to the nation’s capital.

According to preliminary Destination DC figures, about 20 million domestic visitors traveled to the city in 2022, up from 18.8 million in 2021. The end of a travel ban in November 2021 that barred visitors from 33 countries has helped to fuel a boom in international visitors to the District, according to preliminary numbers. In 2022, 1.1 million visitors from overseas came to D.C., compared to 270,000 in 2021.

Westerlund said she expects 2023 to be another strong year, particularly for Dulles. Unlike January 2022, when airlines were grappling with the effects of weather and the Omicron variant, the first quarter of 2023 is starting strong, she said.

“I do think we’re going to come in with a nice increase over last year,” she said.

Carriers are adding international flights as demand for overseas travel continues to ramp up. Among the carriers set to launch service from Dulles this year is Play Airlines, which will offer daily service to Reykjavik, Iceland, starting in April. ITA Airways is expected to launch service between Dulles and Rome in June. Westerlund said while leisure travelers have fueled much of the recent boom, she expects business travel to grow as workers return to the offices.

She also said the travel industry is seeing new patterns, such as business travelers taking longer trips that mix business with pleasure since many can work remotely. Days of the week that traditionally were slower, like Wednesday, are now busier, she said.

Lawmakers are increasingly keeping a close eye on the industry as they begin deliberations on a bill to fund the Federal Aviation Administration — a measure that could include new consumer protections. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) who chaired a Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing this past week on Southwest Airlines’s recent holiday meltdown, sent a letter to the carrier Thursday seeking more information about its treatment of customers.

Still, some of the same problems that have hampered airlines’ reliability, including weather and air traffic control staffing levels, have also plagued airports, including National.

Last May, hundreds of passengers on at least a half-dozen flights were stuck for hours on planes after thunderstorms downed trees, flooded roads and left thousands without power in the Washington region. The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted evening flights on May 22 at National, as well as at Dulles and BWI, until conditions improved. At National, the backlog left the airport without enough gates to accommodate all arrivals.

Westerlund said the airport is continuing to work with partners to prevent such incidents from happening again.

