New U.S. audit aims to determine why air travel has been so bumpy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Inspector General’s office announced Tuesday that it will launch an audit to examine the causes of recent flight delays and cancellations while assessing whether federal regulators have controls in place to ensure that information reported by airlines is accurate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a memo, Nelda Z. Smith, assistant inspector general for aviation audits, noted that of more than 600,000 flights scheduled by U.S. carriers in June 2022, more than 100,000 were delayed and more than 18,000 were canceled. Smith also cited issues with airline operations during the 2022 holiday season, when more than 30,000 flights were delayed or canceled.

She wrote that while some problems were attributed to issues in the National Airspace System — such as heavy flight traffic and air traffic control issues — they could be exacerbated by industry-wide staffing shortages and disruptive weather events.

Transportation OIG initiates audit that will identify the reported causes of flight delays and cancellations and assess the controls @USDOT has in place to ensure the completeness and accuracy of reported flight delay and cancellations data https://t.co/cvKR6wUD6v — U.S. DOT OIG (@DOTInspectorGen) February 21, 2023

Smith wrote that the goal of the audit is to give Congress and the public information about the causes of the events. Smith also noted the audit would be the first in a series focused on understanding and evaluating why flights are delayed and canceled, and what actions the Department of Transportation has taken to address them.

Advertisement

Lawmakers have grown increasingly frustrated with the growing numbers of delays and cancellations that have characterized pandemic-era air travel. U.S. carriers received more than $50 billion in federal pandemic relief funds to help ensure that when demand for air travel returned, the system would be ready. Southwest Airlines is the most recent carrier to face questions after canceling more than 16,700 flights during the final two weeks of December as it struggled to regain control of its operations.

Of the nearly 8.3 million flights scheduled by U.S. carriers last year, about 2.4 percent — or nearly 200,000 — were canceled, while 20.6 percent were delayed an average of 49 minutes, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. In 2021, about 1.6 percent of flights were canceled, while 16.6 percent were delayed an average of 47 minutes.

In an appearance this month before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Southwest chief operating officer Andrew Watterson repeatedly apologized for the breakdown, explaining that a combination of factors — beginning with unexpectedly difficult weather at its Denver hub — overwhelmed the carrier, leaving it unable to resume operations as its competitors recovered.

Advertisement

Even so, lawmakers have kept up the pressure. Last week, committee chair Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), sent a letter to Southwest seeking additional information about its treatment of its customers, including how many had requested and received refunds and reimbursements.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also has come under pressure to crack down on airlines. In response to a spate of delays and cancellations last spring and summer, his agency created a consumer dashboard to help consumers understand airlines’ policies when flights are disrupted.

The IG also announced that it will evaluate the Federal Aviation Administration’s progress on the implementation of NextGen, a multibillion effort to modernize the air traffic system. As part of the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act, the agency submitted a report to Congress on its NextGen work in December 2021. The IG review that report and examine the FAA’s progress in meeting recommendations offered by the inspector general.

GiftOutline Gift Article