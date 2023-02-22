D.C. to begin construction on pedestrian bridge after 2021 collapse

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The District is getting ready to begin construction of a pedestrian bridge over Route 295 in Northeast, replacing a span that collapsed over the highway two years ago after it was struck by a truck. Construction of the Lane Place bridge is set to begin next month and will last about a year, according to the District Department of Transportation. The bridge will be taller, wider and include access ramps that comply with federal accessibility requirements, officials said. The project is estimated to cost $22 million.

DDOT director Everett Lott said the bridge will be part of investments to build a more connected city.

“For the past several months, we have been very intentional and committed to working alongside the community throughout the design process,” Lott said in a statement.

The collapse shook residents in the Northeast Washington neighborhood, separating them from businesses and churches across the highway while causing alarm about bridge safety. Some city officials worried that the lack of a pedestrian crossing would leave the majority-Black community increasingly isolated from the other side of the highway.

Advertisement

The bridge, connecting the Kenilworth and Eastland Gardens neighborhoods to Deanwood, collapsed after a Mack truck — traveling southbound with its subframe raised — struck the footbridge, causing the structure to come loose, officials said. The collapse left the truck trapped beneath the structure and led to a chain of crashes involving three other vehicles. Five people suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The bridge, built in 1956, was in “poor” condition, according to routine inspections, had a clearance of 14 feet and 4 inches and did not meet current standards for pedestrian bridge heights. The District’s current policy calls for overhead structures over roadways to be a minimum of 17½ feet.

The District received $1 million in federal emergency funds to cover costs associated with the demolition, cleanup and repair work of the bridge after the June 23, 2021, collapse. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) also ordered the use of $1.5 million to expedite design work for a new bridge, which officials said will meet standards for height clearance.

Once built, users will see other improvements, including enhanced lighting, access ramps that meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements and stairs that provide an alternate method of accessing the bridge.

GiftOutline Gift Article