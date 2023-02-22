Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine train derailment Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine on Thursday, the second cabinet official to make a visit to the Ohio village since the incident two weeks ago. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Buttigieg will meet with members of the community, get an update on the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation and speak to investigators from his department who have been helping to determine the cause of the derailment, his office said.

As the federal government has come under criticism for its response to the derailment, Buttigieg has increasingly been in the spotlight, with some residents and local officials saying he personally had done too little to help. The Transportation Department has stepped up its response to the derailment in recent days, with Buttigieg writing to the chief executive of Norfolk Southern on Sunday and issuing a set of safety proposals Tuesday.

The NTSB, an independent agency, is leading the investigation, but it is being helped by teams from the Federal Railroad Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration — both of which fall under Buttigieg’s leadership.

The NTSB is expected to issue a preliminary report into the Feb. 3 derailment Thursday, which could include new clues about what went wrong, but will not formally reach a conclusion about the cause.

Buttigieg’s visit will follow two by Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan. The EPA is overseeing cleanup of the derailment site, and it took steps Tuesday to strengthen its management of Norfolk Southern’s efforts.

As Buttigieg has come under criticism, his office has highlighted rail safety rollbacks carried out during the Trump administration, often with the support of Republicans in Congress. Briefing reporters on new safety proposals Monday, Buttigieg said he hoped the derailment would create new opportunities for bipartisan action of safety.

During that briefing, Buttigieg said he would visit East Palestine at some point, but that he had followed past practice in not immediately traveling to the scene of a major transportation incident.

