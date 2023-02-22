D.C.-bound flight diverted to Raleigh-Durham over disruptive passenger

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An American Airlines flight from Jacksonville headed to Washington was forced to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday because of an unruly passenger. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Flight 3444 operated by Envoy Air — a regional carrier for American Airlines — landed safety at Raleigh-Durham about 3:40 p.m. The plane, an Embraer E170, was headed to Reagan National Airport, outside Washington.

The FAA issued a temporary ground stop at the North Carolina airport.

An American Airlines spokesman said the flight was met by local law enforcement, who removed the passenger. The aircraft had about 50 passengers onboard. The flight was canceled, and passengers were being rebooked on other flights, American Airlines said.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident. The FBI’s Charlotte field office also responded.

“The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina to determine if federal charges will be filed,” the agency said in a statement.

