D.C.-bound flight diverted to Raleigh-Durham over disruptive passenger

An American Airlines flight from Jacksonville headed to Washington was forced to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday because of an unruly passenger.
The FAA issued a temporary ground stop at the North Carolina airport.
An American Airlines spokesman said the flight was met by local law enforcement, who removed the passenger. The aircraft had about 50 passengers onboard. The flight was canceled, and passengers were being rebooked on other flights, American Airlines said.
The FAA said it is investigating the incident. The FBI’s Charlotte field office also responded.
“The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina to determine if federal charges will be filed,” the agency said in a statement.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Rail safety: Before Ohio derailment, Norfolk Southern lobbied against safety rules
Derailment: Hazmat spills are rare. Here’s what we know.
Metro: Friction between Metro and regulator eases as train wait times drop
Airports: Reagan National sets passenger record in 2022 as leisure travel jumps