Winter storms cancel 1,200 flights, wreak havoc for travelers

A coast-to-coast storm that has put more than than 50 million Americans under winter storm watches, warnings or weather advisories is also causing havoc for travelers with flight cancellations and delays in key airport hubs like Denver, Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis.
Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines were among the hardest hit, each reporting hundreds of cancellations, according to the Anuvu flight-tracking website. Delta’s numbers included flights operated by its regional carriers.
Several U.S. carriers warned customers about possible travel disruptions related to the storm, offering passengers the ability to rebook itineraries without paying additional charges.
Delta issued a travel waiver through Friday for customers who might be affected by flights in and out of Minnesota, one of the carrier’s hubs.
“Delta’s in-house meteorologists are actively reviewing and sharing up-to-date weather forecasts with others in the airline’s Operations and Customer Center as they make decisions on whether to cancel flights in the days ahead,” the carrier said on its website. “Canceling flights is a last-resort decision that is never taken lightly.”
American Airlines issued travel alerts for more than 40 cities, noting that change fees will be waived under certain conditions but that changes must be made by Thursday.
The weather system is expected to end late Thursday, as forecasters are warning that 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected across a more than 2,000-mile patch of the country, with Minneapolis expected to bear the brunt. The local National Weather Service office is warning this system is “expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.”
After flight delays and cancellations plagued airlines last spring and summer, U.S. carriers largely managed through winter weather that hit key airport hubs in Denver, Chicago and Minneapolis just before the Christmas holidays. The exception was Southwest Airlines, which canceled more than 16,700 flights during the final two weeks of December after its operations became overwhelmed and it lost track of pilots and flight attendants.
The carrier has since pledged to add additional resources and invest more than $1 billion in new technology to avoid a repeat of the meltdown, which has drawn scrutiny from federal regulators and lawmakers and had led to calls for stronger consumer protections when flights are canceled or significantly delayed.
A guide to surviving winter weather
Stay warm: If you’re going to be outside for extended periods on frigid days, it’s important to bundle up. Here are our tips for staying warm when it’s super cold — and some ideas for picking the best winter coat. Indoors, power outages can be a major issue this time of year too, so make sure you’re prepared for them.
Travel safe: Driving in snow? Here’s what to do if you get stuck in a winter storm — plus some winter essentials to keep in your car. If you’re riding a bike, here are our tips for staying safe in the dark and cold.
Prepare your home: If there’s a snow storm coming your way, here’s how to get your home ready for extreme cold. It’s also a good idea to make sure your phone and internet are ready for a disaster.