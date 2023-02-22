Winter storms cancel 1,200 flights, wreak havoc for travelers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A coast-to-coast storm that has put more than than 50 million Americans under winter storm watches, warnings or weather advisories is also causing havoc for travelers with flight cancellations and delays in key airport hubs like Denver, Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported midday Wednesday that there are more than 1,200 cancellations within, into or out of the United States. More than 1,600 flights were delayed. Those numbers are likely to increase as the storm moves east.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines were among the hardest hit, each reporting hundreds of cancellations, according to the Anuvu flight-tracking website. Delta’s numbers included flights operated by its regional carriers.

Several U.S. carriers warned customers about possible travel disruptions related to the storm, offering passengers the ability to rebook itineraries without paying additional charges.

Delta issued a travel waiver through Friday for customers who might be affected by flights in and out of Minnesota, one of the carrier’s hubs.

“Delta’s in-house meteorologists are actively reviewing and sharing up-to-date weather forecasts with others in the airline’s Operations and Customer Center as they make decisions on whether to cancel flights in the days ahead,” the carrier said on its website. “Canceling flights is a last-resort decision that is never taken lightly.”

American Airlines issued travel alerts for more than 40 cities, noting that change fees will be waived under certain conditions but that changes must be made by Thursday.

The weather system is expected to end late Thursday, as forecasters are warning that 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected across a more than 2,000-mile patch of the country, with Minneapolis expected to bear the brunt. The local National Weather Service office is warning this system is “expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.”

After flight delays and cancellations plagued airlines last spring and summer, U.S. carriers largely managed through winter weather that hit key airport hubs in Denver, Chicago and Minneapolis just before the Christmas holidays. The exception was Southwest Airlines, which canceled more than 16,700 flights during the final two weeks of December after its operations became overwhelmed and it lost track of pilots and flight attendants.

The carrier has since pledged to add additional resources and invest more than $1 billion in new technology to avoid a repeat of the meltdown, which has drawn scrutiny from federal regulators and lawmakers and had led to calls for stronger consumer protections when flights are canceled or significantly delayed.

