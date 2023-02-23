Metro exploring design change to allow movement between rail cars

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro is exploring changes to the design of its newest series of rail cars, saying the moves would allow for more capacity while giving passengers flexibility to move between cars and avoid crowding. The shift would create open gangways in the form of enclosed vestibules between rail cars that passengers could walk through — similar to the format passenger trains such as Amtrak have used for decades — rather than keeping cars separated. The design change is being considered for Metro’s next generation of rail cars, the 8000 series, which will be assembled by Hitachi Rail at a plant near Hagerstown, Md., starting next year.

“There are significant advantages to an open gangway design,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said during a Metro board meeting Thursday. “That’s why it’s kind of a world-class model, specifically around safety and accessibility in providing a little bit more space inside of the vehicle.”

The shift, Clarke said, is intended to modernize Metro and get it in step with transit systems in Europe and Asia, as well as New York, which is scheduled to incorporate a pilot of open-gangway subway cars into its fleet this spring.

The proposal is the latest that Metro has considered or launched during a three-year span that has included revamped station platforms with video screens and improved digital arrival signs, mobile fare cards and a touchless fare payment system. Metro is also trying to attract new passengers since the widespread adoption of telecommuting cut ridership by about half.

The open-gangway concept, which transit officials say allows passengers to move away from dangers such as fires, also would create more room for riders to tote luggage and bicycles, Clarke said. Transit systems in Atlanta and Hawaii have adopted the format to make room for bicycles, according to the Department of Transportation.

“There are very significant advantages, especially for the accessibility community for safer [transport],” Clarke said. “It provides a lot more flexibility on heavy crowded days, special event management, better potential flow for things like bikes and shoulders and … luggage with another airport that we serve,” he said in reference to the new Dulles International Airport station.

Hitachi Rail, which has built a 300,000-square-foot assembly plant about 70 miles northwest of D.C. that is expected to build 20 cars a month, is slated to start work early next year. Metro has ordered 256 of the 8000-series cars at an average price of $2.15 million each, with an option to purchase up to 800. The trains are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

Clarke discussed the possible design change at Metro’s board meeting Thursday while discussing crowds the transit agency is expecting during a possibly earlier-than-normal cherry blossom season, the start of baseball season and the arrival of consistent warm weather.

Although Metrorail ridership remains at about half of pre-pandemic levels, it has been increasing, leading to crowding on the Red Line during peak travel midweek. Metro had three of its top pandemic-era ridership days last week. Transit leaders have responded by putting more trains into service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as more rail cars become available after an extended shortage.

Metro is slowly regaining use of its entire 7000-series fleet of rail cars after a suspension because of the discovery of a defect in several cars that causes unsafe wheel movement. The defect was uncovered during a federal investigation into a Blue Line derailment in October 2021, and the suspension of the 748 cars — nearly 60 percent of Metro’s fleet — led to a shortage that created waits as long as 20 minutes on some lines.

With the permission of the regulatory Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, Metro has been allowed to return the cars to service since last summer through regular screenings of the wheels. As more cars have come online, waits have dropped, with trains on the Blue and Orange lines this month coming every 12 minutes, on average, during the busiest days of the week instead of every 15 minutes. Trains on the Red Line arrive, on average, every eight minutes.

Clarke said Metro’s aim is to have train frequencies similar to those that Metro has historically run, arriving at least every five or six minutes. Metro has not operated that type of service since the second week of March 2020, when the transit system began reducing service during the pandemic.

Metro hopes to return to service levels near what it had pre-pandemic by summer, Clarke said.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “By the end of the fiscal year, we’ll be back to pretty close to that service, give or take. And then we just keep working from there because in this next round of budget [planning], we want to deliver even more service.”

