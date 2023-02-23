NTSB to release early Ohio derailment findings as Buttigieg visits

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Transportation Safety Board is set to release preliminary findings Thursday into the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train on the same day Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the scene in East Palestine, Ohio. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight Buttigieg is set to get a briefing from investigators and meet with experts from his department who have been aiding the response. He is also expected to meet with members of the community, many of whom were forced to evacuate during a controlled burn of hazardous vinyl chloride in the derailed train cars.

The NTSB’s preliminary report will not formally reach conclusions about the cause of the derailment, but it is likely to reveal new information about it. The board said last week it had gathered evidence showing that a wheel bearing on the train overheated.

Advertisement

The Feb. 3 derailment — characterized by images of a fireball and billowing smoke rising over the community near the Pennsylvania border — has ignited calls for stricter regulation and increased fines for railroad safety breaches. Twenty cars in the 149-car Norfolk Southern train were carrying hazardous materials, 11 of which derailed along with 27 cars carrying nonhazardous goods, the NTSB said.

Buttigieg’s office said he was visiting now because the Environmental Protection Agency had shifted from an emergency response to the longer-term process of remediation. As the federal government faced criticism over the speed of its response, officials said sending Cabinet secretaries to the scene would have hindered the immediate efforts.

EPA administrator Michael Regan has visited East Palestine twice. On Tuesday, he announced the agency was tightening its oversight of the cleanup, issuing Norfolk Southern an order to carry out the work on terms approved by the federal government.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the heads of the Federal Railroad Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration inspected rail cars. Both agencies are supporting the NTSB investigation.

Investigators probing the derailment, which caused no injuries, have cited issues with a rail car axle. Surveillance video shows a wheel bearing was in the “final stage of overheat failure” moments before the derailment, the NTSB said.

An overheated bearing is perhaps the most common cause of a failed axle in a derailment, said Allan Zarembski, director of the Railway Engineering and Safety Program at the University of Delaware. In recent years, railroads — including Norfolk Southern — have added sensors on tracks that measure the temperature of bearings to determine whether overheating could pose a derailment risk.

Jeff Guzzetti, a former accident investigator with the NTSB, said the agency has had more time to gather additional facts from the locomotive event recorder data and other image recordings. Among those, he said, are likely to be the speed of the train and what was happening when it derailed.

Advertisement

By looking at the damage of the wheel set and testing the metal, he said, investigators can determine the temperature of the wheel.

“From there, they can ask the question, ‘Why did it get that hot, and why was it not detected? Or why was it not detected in time, perhaps?’” Guzzetti said.

Although unlikely, experts said, the NTSB could issue recommendations based on their finding so far.

Unlike for aviation incidents, the NTSB isn’t mandated to issue a preliminary report for rail investigations. The agency also rarely investigates nonfatal rail incidents. The heightened attention to the Ohio derailment, however, has put pressure on the independent board to release facts about the derailment before the investigation is complete.

“They are a public agency and there’s a lot of public interest in this,” Guzzetti said, noting that the NTSB wouldn’t be swayed by politics arguments surrounding the derailment. The agency is “completely independent — and they are totally neutral and are only concerned about the facts and safety,” he said.

Investigators said last week they had identified and examined the rail car that initiated the derailment and have taken the suspected overheated wheel bearing to a Washington lab for examination. Tank cars in Ohio are being decontaminated before investigators can make a thorough examination. The vinyl chloride tank cars’ top fittings, including the relief valves, have been removed and secured in a locked container for NTSB examination, officials said.

Advertisement

Experts say the agency is likely trying to assess the integrity of the tanks, what caused them to rupture and any potential factors that could have contributed to the release of the toxic gas.

Norfolk Southern said it is continuing to monitor air and water quality, and is in the process of removing rail cars and contaminated soil. Crews have removed 4,500 cubic yards of soil and 1.5 million gallons of contaminated water, the company said.

The railroad said it has partnered with multiple agencies and experts to expedite cleanup efforts and has reassured residents it will “thoroughly and safely” clean the site. The company said it was distributing more than $1.5 million to more than 1,000 families to cover costs tied to the evacuation and is setting up a $1 million community fund.

Buttigieg, who has taken criticism over the administration’s response, laid out rail safety proposals ahead of his visit and highlighted efforts in the Trump administration to roll back regulations. He wrote to the chief executive of Norfolk Southern on Sunday, saying he expected the railroad to live up to promises to help the community recover.

Advertisement

Former president Donald Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate, visited East Palestine on Wednesday, ratcheting up political stakes surrounding the derailment.

Last week, NTSB chairwoman Jennifer Homendy sought to tamp down on rhetoric connected to the incident. The board is known for methodically investigating transportation disasters, typically taking at least a year to come to conclusions. Homendy said that work needed to continue.

“I urge you: let the NTSB lead the #safety analysis,” she tweeted. “Anything else is harmful — and adding pain to a community that’s been through enough.”

GiftOutline Gift Article