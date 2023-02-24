House Oversight Committee GOP opens Ohio derailment investigation

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee said Friday they are launching an investigation into the East Palestine, Ohio, freight train derailment, seeking documents from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The letter seeks records that detail guidance Buttigieg received about his department’s response, and records related to railroad inspections and the handling of hazardous materials. Republicans have taken aim at Buttigieg over the Feb. 3 derailment, saying he was too slow to respond.
The National Transportation Safety Board is the lead federal agency investigating the incident, with the aid of teams from two Transportation Department agencies, who officials say were on scene within hours of the derailment. The committee’s letter refers to “DOT’s National Transportation Safety Board” and seeks documents related to its investigation, but the NTSB is an independent federal agency.
“I am alarmed to learn that the Chair of the House Oversight Committee thinks that the NTSB is part of our Department. NTSB is independent (and with good reason),” Buttigieg tweeted. “Still, of course, we will fully review this and respond appropriately.”
The Environmental Protection Agency has taken charge of the cleanup effort after the train spilled hazardous chemicals, leaving some residents of the small community saying they have suffered health problems.
While Buttigieg said little about the derailment initially, in recent days he has called for updates to railroad safety procedures and visited East Palestine to receive a briefing from investigators.
The NTSB released a preliminary report on the derailment Thursday, saying the crew received an alert from a trackside warning device and tried to stop the train but were not able to before it derailed.
