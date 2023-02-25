Dulles Toll Road will no longer accept cash starting Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Starting Wednesday, drivers no longer will be able to pay with coins on the Dulles Toll Road as it becomes one of the last roadways in the region to shift to all-electronic tolling. Motorists will have three options to pay: E-ZPass; one of four mobile apps approved for use in Virginia; or by having their license plate scanned and receiving a monthly bill in the mail. Those who pay via app or license plate scan will pay a service fee in addition to the toll.

Mobile app fees go to the company that manages the app. For plate scans, drivers will pay a service charge of $1.60 per transaction to cover administrative costs. Under Virginia law, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which manages the toll road, cannot charge more than what it costs to process the plate scans.

According to the airports authority, only about 2 percent of drivers paid tolls in cash last year.

MWAA officials say the shift to an all-electronic system will help to speed traffic and reduce emissions from vehicles that idle at the toll plaza.

In January, the cost to drive on the toll road increased to $6 from $4.75 for those who use the main toll plaza and a ramp. Toll revenue is being used to pay bonds, loans and other expenses tied to building the Silver Line rail extension. The second phase, which extended rail service from Wiehle-Reston to Ashburn, with a stop at Dulles International Airport, opened in November.

GiftOutline Gift Article