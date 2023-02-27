Police investigate stabbing at U Street Metro station

Metro Transit police are investigating a stabbing that occurred just before the Monday evening rush at the U Street Metro station in Northwest D.C., transit officials said.
The attack led Metro to briefly halt service at the Green Line station as trains bypassed. Service resumed before 5 p.m. Other details on the stabbing weren’t immediately available.
UPDATED: Green Line Alert: Trains are single tracking btwn U St & Georgia Ave due to a police investigation at U Street . Expect delays in both directions— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 27, 2023
