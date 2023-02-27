The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police investigate stabbing at U Street Metro station

Updated February 27, 2023 at 5:35 p.m. EST|Published February 27, 2023 at 5:29 p.m. EST
Metro Transit police are investigating a stabbing that occurred just before the Monday evening rush at the U Street Metro station in Northwest D.C., transit officials said.

The stabbing occurred about 4:20 p.m. on a train platform and a man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said. Authorities said the attacker then fled.

The attack led Metro to briefly halt service at the Green Line station as trains bypassed. Service resumed before 5 p.m. Other details on the stabbing weren’t immediately available.

