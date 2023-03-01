The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

Biden’s FAA nominee to appear Wednesday before Senate committee

The FAA has been under acting leadership since April as the nation’s aviation system has faced multiple challenges

March 1, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST
A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP)

More than seven months after President Biden tapped him to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Phillip Washington is slated to appear before a Senate committee Wednesday that will consider his nomination.

The FAA has been under acting leadership since April as the nation’s aviation system has faced successive bouts of travel delays and cancellations, safety oversight challenges and a meltdown of an aging pilot-alert system in January that shut down the nation’s airspace.

Washington, the chief executive of Denver International Airport and a 24-year Army veteran, headed Biden’s transition team for transportation after the 2020 election.

The longtime transit official in Los Angeles and Denver has not been a commercial airline pilot, as have some of his recent predecessors atop the agency, including Steve Dickson, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2019, and current FAA acting administrator Billy Nolen.

Supporters say Washington will bring management expertise to the sprawling safety agency, which has struggled to modernize legacy computer systems and is wrestling with congressionally mandated changes after the crashes of Boeing Max 737 airliners in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019. The FAA, relying heavily on oversight by Boeing employees, certified the jets as safe despite a flawed automated flight-control system that ended up overpowering pilots, killing 346 people, according to congressional and crash investigators.

At an aviation hearing last month, Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) said Washington has “the skills and capabilities necessary to really turn around our aviation system,” by pushing technical upgrades, managing an airspace shared by commercial space launches and expanding the aviation workforce.

His “array of experience, while not all in aviation, is all transportation connected,” Hickenlooper said, citing his decades in the military and experience helping turn around a major transportation initiative in Denver.

Some Republicans have come out against Washington. In a statement Tuesday, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said “President Biden has chosen to double down on an unqualified nominee to lead the FAA.” Wicker urged committee members to halt Washington’s nomination, saying he “has little aviation experience and no aviation safety experience. … He is the wrong choice to lead the FAA and restore America’s confidence in this struggling agency.”

