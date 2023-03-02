Pennsylvania man accused of trying to bring firework explosives on plane

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When a Pennsylvania man checked for his flight to Florida on Monday, his suitcase set off alarms. A Transportation Security Administration agent at Lehigh Valley International Airport discovered an apple-sized sphere hidden in the bag’s lining. It was wrapped in paper and plastic. And inside, according to the FBI, were the makings of a commercial-grade firework.

Also inside the checked bag: a can of butane, a lighter, a drill and batteries. That combination “greatly increased” the risk of an explosion, according to a filing from federal prosecutors Thursday in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“The defendant’s actions, whether extremely reckless, negligent or malicious, placed many individuals at great risk,” prosecutors said.

The bag never made it onto Allegiant Airlines Flight 201 headed for Orlando Sanford International Airport. Still, the black powder and flash powder in the sphere “are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers,” prosecutors said.

The man, Marc Muffley, of Lansford, Pa., admitted to FBI agents that he knew the objects — including the “explosive compound” and a pipe he said contained “amphetamine” residue — were in his luggage, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

He is being held in connection with a criminal complaint and arrest warrant, and prosecutors said they have probable cause to believe Muffley violated two federal statutes: one that prohibits possession of an explosive in an airport regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration and another that prohibits someone from “possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed, an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.” If indicted and convicted, he could face a maximum 15 years in prison.

Citing an FBI expert, prosecutors said the 3-inch-diameter sphere had been altered after its manufacture to include a “hobby fuse,” which burns more slowly than the original quick fuse. It was made up of “a mixture of flash powder and dark granulars that is consistent with that found in commercial-grade fireworks,” they said.

Muffley told officials he fled the airport after authorities made their discovery and paged him using the public-address system, according to the filing. Muffley contacted his girlfriend to come get him, authorities said.

Advertisement

She “initially lied and stated the defendant needed to be picked up because he was experiencing back pain. She later indicated it was because the defendant thought he was going to be arrested on an outstanding child support warrant,” prosecutors said. Their text messages on her phone that day appeared to have been deleted, according to the filing.

Muffley, who prosecutors said is unemployed and has a criminal history that includes possession of a controlled substance, retail theft and harassment, was arrested.

“He was aware of the gravity of his actions,” prosecutors wrote in the motion filed for his pretrial detention hearing Thursday. A judge ordered him to remain in detention, and he was slated to be transferred to federal custody.

An attorney for Muffley did not address questions about the defendant’s intentions.

“Mr. Muffley, like anyone charged with a crime, is presumed innocent. He will defend against any charges based on a complete view of the facts and law,” Timothy A. Wright, a federal community defender, said.

GiftOutline Gift Article