Metrorail reaches pandemic-era record for ridership

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More riders took Metro on Wednesday than any other day since the pandemic began, the transit agency said Thursday, raising optimism that a new increase in passengers could be on the way after months of ridership plateaus. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Transit officials announced on Twitter that 318,000 trips were taken Wednesday on Metrorail, which is 5,500 more than Metro’s previous pandemic-era high on Oct. 12. Metro also recorded at least three days last month that were among the 10 highest ridership days since the start of the pandemic.

Metro leaders said they believe the rise is the result of more frequent trains this year after a more than year-long train shortage, as well as a push by employers to get more workers back into offices.

“Day by day customers are seeing a more reliable, frequent & safe system comeback to serve their needs and are responding by riding more,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted Thursday. “Lots to still do but proud of the teamwork … and thankful for our great customers.”

Day by day customers are seeing a more reliable, frequent & safe system comeback to serve their needs and are responding by riding more. Lots to still do but proud of the teamwork maki v it happen and thankful for our great customers🙏 #wmata #yourmetro https://t.co/v7b5dfyt2p — Randy Clarke (@wmataGM) March 2, 2023

Despite recent increases, ridership is still nearly half of pre-pandemic levels, mostly because of increased telework among federal and downtown employees who have reduced the number of days they commute. In February 2020, Metrorail averaged 638,000 trips on weekdays.

Advertisement

The decline in commuters has led to a budget shortfall for the transit agency as fare revenue drops. Metro is projecting a gap of more than $500 million in the 2024 fiscal year, an amount that will rise in subsequent years because of escalating labor costs. Transit officials are lobbying regional leaders, including the local congressional delegation, to provide a stable and permanent source of funding that could fill the funding gaps.

Metro’s previous pandemic-era ridership high mark of 312,500 came last fall, aided by tourists attending a D.C. convention and fans traveling to the Washington Capitals’ first home game of the season. Clarke attributed the recent increase in riders to shortened train wait times.

“If you look at it overall, we are picking up,” Clarke said recently after a Metro board meeting. “The system … is really starting to build, especially Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. I’m still convinced that the service delivery will also correspond a lot to ridership, i.e., as we keep improving our frequency, more and more people will come to rely on the system.”

Advertisement

Recent increases in train frequencies have come after nearly 60 percent of Metro’s rail car fleet was suspended in October 2021 after a federal derailment investigation discovered a wheel movement problem in several 7000-series cars. Their removal from the system brought average wait times in some cases to 20 minutes. While the cause of the defect is under investigation, Metro is mitigating the problem through screening its 7000-series cars under an agreement with its regulator, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.

In January, the commission allowed Metro to reduce the time-consuming inspections from every four days to seven days, which paved the way for Metro to ramp up service.

Shorter waits began Feb. 7 on the Blue and Orange lines, with frequencies of trains increasing from every 15 minutes, on average, to 12 minutes during the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Another increase in frequencies came Feb. 21, when arrivals on the Red Line dropped from every 10 minutes, on average, to eight minutes all day until 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.

The Green Line’s eight-minute average and the Silver Line’s 15-minute average are the same, though Clarke has said as more trains are put into service, rail frequencies ultimately will return to intervals riders experienced before the pandemic.

GiftOutline Gift Article