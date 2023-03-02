NTSB: FedEx pilot in Austin was concerned by Southwest jet but cleared to land

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As his Boeing 767 came in to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport last month, the captain of a FedEx cargo plane was concerned about the presence of a Southwest Airlines flight on the runway below.

He asked for confirmation that he was cleared to land, federal investigators said Thursday. An air traffic controller confirmed he was. The clearance came about a minute away from disaster, according to an update from the National Transportation Safety Board.

At 6:34 p.m. Feb. 4, air traffic control had cleared the FedEx flight to land on the airport’s Runway 18L. About five minutes later, the Southwest jet, a Boeing 737, was cleared to take off on the same runway. The plane, carrying 128 passengers and crew, began to take off.

“Rolling now,” the Southwest crew announced at 6:40 p.m.

Behind, the FedEx jet was making its way through freezing fog, bound for the same runway. But with the 767 about 150 feet above the ground, the first officer decided not to try to complete the landing as he saw how close the 737 was.

“Southwest abort,” the FedEx crew broadcast, according to the report. “FedEx is on the go.”

The incident is among five recent close calls at airports that the NTSB is investigating. It announced its most recent probe Wednesday, saying it would review an incident at Boston’s Logan International Airport involving two smaller jets.

No one has been hurt in any of the incidents, but the unusual spate of close calls has drawn scrutiny on Capitol Hill, and the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration issued a memo last month directing a renewed focus on safety. The agency plans to hold a summit with industry leaders this month to examine how safety can be improved.

A graphic included in the NTSB report on the Austin incident charts the positions of the planes and illustrates how close they came to a collision, although investigators are still working to determine the minimum distance between them.

The report does not indicate what might have caused the near miss. It said that there was limited visibility because of fog but that there was little traffic at the airport at the time.

The NTSB said that data had been downloaded from both planes’ digital recorders but that cockpit voice recordings had been overwritten. In addition to the pilots, the air traffic controllers on duty have been interviewed.

As the FedEx plane climbed away from the airport, the Southwest jet continued its takeoff. Air traffic control set them on diverging courses, with the FedEx plane landing safely soon after and the Southwest flight continuing to its planned destination in Cancún.

It has been almost a decade and a half since a U.S. airline was involved in a crash, but experts say that with such a strong safety record, complacency is a risk. After testifying before a Senate committee in mid-February, acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen sought to reassure the public.

“Let me just say to the American public that our aviation system is safe,” Nolen told reporters. “It is one that is very resilient but is something that we don’t take for granted.”

The most recent airplane close call occurred Monday. The pilot of a JetBlue flight had to take evasive action when a Learjet crossed the runway where the JetBlue plane was about to land, according to the FAA. Aviation data provider Flightradar24 said its records indicate the aircraft came within about 565 feet of each other.

