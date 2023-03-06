Airplane passenger tried to open emergency door, stab flight attendant, prosecutors say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal authorities said a man tried to open an emergency exit door during a cross-country United Airlines flight Sunday before attempting to stab a flight attendant with a broken spoon. Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was charged in federal court in Boston on Monday with interfering with a flight crew using a dangerous weapon.

Torres was a passenger onboard United flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston. As the flight approached its destination, federal prosecutors said, the crew received an alarm indicating one of the doors on the plane had been disarmed. A flight attendant went to investigate and found the door handle was about a quarter of the way open.

Another flight attendant thought Torres might have tampered with the door, prosecutors said. The crew confronted him and flight attendants determined Torres posed a danger, authorities said.

Advertisement

Torres got out of his seat and went to one of the plane’s galleys, according to prosecutors. He mouthed something the flight attendants couldn’t hear before thrusting at one of their necks with the broken spoon. Prosecutors said passengers helped the crew to restrain Torres, who was taken into custody when the plane landed in Boston.

Torres, of Leominster, Mass., had an initial appearance before a judge Monday and remains in custody pending another hearing. A lawyer listed for him in court documents didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Charles Hobart, a United spokesman, thanked the crew and passengers for their quick response and said no one was seriously injured.

“We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying on United pending an investigation,” Hobart said in an email.

Torres was interviewed by police and admitted to breaking the head off a spoon to make a weapon and trying to open the door, according to an affidavit filed in support of the charge.

“Torres had gotten the idea to open the emergency exit door and jump out of the plane,” a Boston police officer wrote in the affidavit. “Torres admitted to knowing that if he opened the door many people would die.”

GiftOutline Gift Article