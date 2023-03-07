Norfolk Southern conductor killed in collision with dump truck in Ohio

A conductor for Norfolk Southern was killed Tuesday when a train moving through a road crossing at a steel works in Cleveland was struck by a dump truck, the railroad said.
The railroad identified the conductor as 46-year-old Louis Shuster.
The Cleveland Police Department said the crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. A large Caterpillar dump truck carrying a load of limestone stopped at a railroad crossing, then pulled forward and hit the train. Shuster was on the outside of the train and was hit, police said.
“Norfolk Southern has been in touch with the conductor’s family and will do all it can to support them and his colleagues,” the railroad said in a statement. “We are grieving the loss of a colleague today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”
The NTSB said it was sending a team to the scene. The federal safety board was already investigating a Norfolk Southern derailment in Springfield on Saturday, and a Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that spilled toxic chemicals.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted Tuesday that the Federal Railroad Administration and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were assisting in the latest investigation.
“Our thoughts are with the family facing this preventable tragedy,” Buttigieg wrote. “Now more than ever, it is time for stronger freight railroad accountability and safety.”
Norfolk Southern on Monday announced measures to improve a network of safety detectors designed to prevent derailments. And on Thursday, railroad chief executive Alan Shaw is scheduled to testify before the Senate on the East Palestine derailment and its aftermath.
