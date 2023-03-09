The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Virginia man caught with loaded gun at Reagan National Airport, TSA says

So far in 2023, TSA officers have caught nine firearms at DCA security checkpoints

By
March 9, 2023 at 5:36 p.m. EST
This handgun, loaded with 15 bullets, was found in an Alexandria man's carry-on bag at a Reagan National Airport security checkpoint Thursday. (TSA)
An Alexandria man was caught with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag Thursday morning at a security checkpoint at Reagan National Airport, officials with the Transportation Security Administration said.

The 39-year-old man told TSA officers he had forgotten that the gun, which was loaded with 15 bullets, was in his bag. The gun was confiscated by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police and the man was cited on a weapons charge.

This is the ninth gun that TSA officers have caught at a security checkpoint at National this year. Last year, TSA officers caught 29 guns at checkpoints at the airport.

TSA reports increase in gun seizures at airports in D.C. region

“Guns are not permitted through any airport security checkpoint,” John Busch, TSA’s federal security director at National, said in a statement. “ … Traveling with a loaded gun that you don’t even know you are carrying is a public safety concern, considering that the bag could be misplaced or the firearm could accidentally be discharged during a bag search.”

The number of firearms flagged at airport security checkpoints has been on the rise. In 2022, TSA officers stopped more than 6,500 guns at airports across the country — the most in agency history. The TSA is trying to deter such violations, increasing the maximum civil penalty from $13,910 to $14,950 in December.

