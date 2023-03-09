Virginia man caught with loaded gun at Reagan National Airport, TSA says

More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads

Transit: Metro will return to automatic train system for first time in 14 years

Rail: States hold little power on railroads. They’re still trying to tighten rules.

Airlines: JetBlue is at the center of two cases that could remake the industry

Air safety: FedEx pilot in Austin was concerned by Southwest jet but cleared to land

Fare-free: Bus program doesn’t have funding, D.C. finance chief says