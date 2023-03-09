Virginia man caught with loaded gun at Reagan National Airport, TSA says

An Alexandria man was caught with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag Thursday morning at a security checkpoint at Reagan National Airport, officials with the Transportation Security Administration said.
This is the ninth gun that TSA officers have caught at a security checkpoint at National this year. Last year, TSA officers caught 29 guns at checkpoints at the airport.
“Guns are not permitted through any airport security checkpoint,” John Busch, TSA’s federal security director at National, said in a statement. “ … Traveling with a loaded gun that you don’t even know you are carrying is a public safety concern, considering that the bag could be misplaced or the firearm could accidentally be discharged during a bag search.”
The number of firearms flagged at airport security checkpoints has been on the rise. In 2022, TSA officers stopped more than 6,500 guns at airports across the country — the most in agency history. The TSA is trying to deter such violations, increasing the maximum civil penalty from $13,910 to $14,950 in December.
