Discovery of loose wheels adds to Norfolk Southern’s safety problems

As Norfolk Southern worked to clear up the mess from a derailment in Springfield, Ohio, last weekend, it discovered an urgent new problem: Some of its new rail cars had loose wheels, increasing their risk of coming off the tracks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The railroad said it identified cases in which wheels were moving in an unusual way, then alerted the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Railroad Administration to the problem.

“We acted swiftly,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement late Thursday. “We issued orders to remove these cars from service until their wheelsets could be replaced, and we have taken steps to remove this specific model and series from service until they can be fully inspected.”

Earlier Thursday, the Association of American Railroads had warned the rest of the industry to be on the lookout for the cars, which are made to carry coiled steel, and pull them from use. About 675 cars assembled since August could be affected, the association said.

Images from a mid-February Norfolk Southern derailment in Van Buren Township, Mich., also show derailed cars bearing identifying numbers that match those in the AAR advisory as being a potential risk. The railroad confirmed that the listed cars were on the derailed train but said they had been inspected and “did not have the issue discovered in the wreckage of the Springfield derailment.”

It could be months before a cause of the Springfield derailment is determined, but the discovery of the wheel problem is adding to Norfolk Southern’s safety troubles as it faces a pair of new investigations by the NTSB and FRA. Congress has hauled in its chief executive this past week to testify about its response to the fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Norfolk Southern has pledged to revamp its safety culture and install new technology designed to prevent derailments. But hours before CEO Alan Shaw assured members of a Senate committee Thursday that his company operated safely, another of its trains derailed in Alabama.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) grilled Shaw about how many derailments it would take for Norfolk Southern to take action. She pointed to at least 20 involving hazardous material releases since 2015.

“You’re saying you’re going to learn from No. 20,” Stabenow said. “What did you learn from No. 19? What did you learn from No. 1 or No. 5? Or No. 10 or No. 15?”

The loose-wheel problem bears similarities to one that led regulators to pull trains from the Washington region’s Metrorail system after a 2021 derailment. Metro is spending $55 million to repair the wheels on those cars.

Allan M. Zarembski, director of the Railroad Engineering and Safety Program at the University of Delaware, said such a defect is rare and it was reasonable for the railroad industry to take action against the freight cars.

“Generally speaking, if there’s a loose wheel, it means the wheel wasn’t probably mounted onto the axle hub,” Zarembski said.

He said if wheels spread apart, that can cause them to roll higher up the rails, while if the wheels are closer, they can drop between the rails.

AAR said the cars in question trace back to Canadian manufacturer National Steel Car. The company said in a statement Friday it had turned over records to Norfolk Southern and AAR related to three pairs of wheels on two cars that derailed in Springfield.

“We await the findings of the NTSB investigation and will continue to cooperate fully,” the statement said.

The NTSB typically investigates individual incidents, but this week announced it was taking the unusual step of beginning a “special investigation” into Norfolk Southern, citing a string of incidents in recent months, including three that left railroad workers dead.

Asked about the potential for a connection between the Springfield and Van Buren derailments, Keith Holloway, a spokesman for the board, said the special investigation could include looking for correlations between different incidents.

“Investigators will go where the evidence leads,” he said.

Labor unions have long warned about safety in the industry as railroads have sought to cut jobs and boost efficiency. Mark Wallace, a vice president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said more frequent inspections could have identified the issue before the cars were involved in a derailment.

A number of the high-profile incidents involving Norfolk Southern have taken place in Ohio, including an Oct. 8 derailment in Sandusky and the death of a conductor in a collision at a steel works in Cleveland this week.

Ohio has an outsize role in the rail industry, ranking third in its number of track miles among states and in the Top 10 in measures of freight volume tracked by AAR. Zarembski said serious derailments are rare, making it hard to draw conclusions about any patterns.

“We’re looking at low probability statistical events,” he said.

Nonetheless, in the face of outrage from residents in East Palestine, who have questioned whether their air and water are safe after the derailment, Ohio’s senators have become leading voices for improving safety in the industry.

Testifying ahead of Shaw on Thursday, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) called on fellow Republicans to support bipartisan rail safety legislation he has introduced with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

“Do we do the bidding of a massive industry that is in bed with big government,” Vance said, “or do we do the bidding of the people who elected us to the Senate and to the Congress in the first place?”

