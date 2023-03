DDOT officials said it’s unclear how long the closure will last, but say maintenance crews are working to inspect the roadway, determine the need for repairs and quickly resolve the matter.

The Whitehurst Freeway, an elevated highway on the Georgetown waterfront, was temporarily closed Saturday for the removal of concrete debris and emergency repairs, the District Department of Transportation said.

City transportation officials encouraged motorists traveling in the area to be on alert for changing traffic patterns and to look for alternate routes. Officials said the repair work does not effect traffic on the Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge.