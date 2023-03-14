Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K to bring Saturday road closures

D.C. police announced the closure of several roads on Saturday for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K.
Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW
3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
The following streets will be closed to traffic from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday:
Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street NW
10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
The following streets will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday:
Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street NW
18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW
E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street NW
19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road NW
Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street NW
Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street NW
5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street NW
Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW
North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street NW
K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street NW
4th Street from K Street to E Street NW
E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street NW
6th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue NW
For information about the race, visit https://www.runrocknroll.com/washington-dc.
