Gridlock

Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K to bring Saturday road closures

By
March 14, 2023 at 3:34 p.m. EDT
Map of D.C. street closures (D.C. police)
D.C. police announced the closure of several roads on Saturday for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K.

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street NW

6th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue NW

For information about the race, visit https://www.runrocknroll.com/washington-dc.

