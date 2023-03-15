After airline close calls, industry points to covid workforce disruptions

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal Aviation Administration officials and industry leaders are meeting Wednesday outside Washington to address a string of near-misses at airports that have raised fresh concerns about aviation safety as a rapid rebound from the pandemic has brought an influx of new workers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg welcomed about 200 attendees, saying the summit was a reflection of the aviation industry’s commitment to tackling safety risks “swiftly.”

“We take nothing for granted,” Buttigieg said.

Federal transportation officials and industry leaders stressed that flying remains incredibly safe in the United States, a track record they often attribute to close relationships between airlines and the FAA and a willingness to tackle safety problems without assigning blame. But at the same time, they acknowledge this year’s close-calls are a warning sign as the industry comes back from the pandemic and runways become more crowded.

“It is not an academic exercise,” acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen said. “Six near-misses … We have taken these six near-misses and treated them as if they happened.”

That rapid recovery has caused disruptions in the past 18 months, as airlines tried to match the rising passenger demand for travel. Last year, that largely resulted in canceled flights and delays as carriers struggled to juggle their resources.

But several panelists in the summit’s opening session pointed to turnover in the aviation labor force amid the pandemic as a potential safety risk.

Many workers were furloughed as passengers stayed home in the early part of the pandemic and tens of thousands of new workers have been hired. That mix has cut into the experience level of people with charged into running the aviation system safely, panelists said.

“There are pressure points,” said Rich Santa, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. “The industry has recovered faster than we thought.”

Yet, the precise reasons for the unusual cluster of incidents remains unclear. Nolen told attendees a flight instructor long ago had told him to “listen to the aircraft” — an approach he said the industry now needed to take.

“What is the system telling us?” Nolen said.

Nolen moderated the opening panel with former National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt, who likened the recent incidents to a body suffering a fever. Subsequent meetings were scheduled to be held behind closed doors and Nolen has said they could result in the industry agreeing to new steps to boost safety.

NTSB chairwoman Jennifer Homendy told attendees there had been “far too many” close calls that could have resulted in disaster.

“The absence of a fatality or an accident doesn’t mean the presence of safety,” she said.

Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in addition to staff turnover, pilots have faced distractions that include the rollout of 5G wireless networks.

“It’s not just new pilots,” Ambrosi said. “It’s new everybody … There’s so much going on.”

As aviation officials gather in Washington to discuss a string of near-miss incidents at airports, some airline insiders are expressing their concerns. (Video: Rich Matthews/The Washington Post)

The summit was held at the Northern Virginia offices of the Mitre Corporation, a nonprofit research group with close ties to the FAA. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said they were sending teams, and Southwest Airlines said it would participate in a breakout session. American Airlines chief executive Robert Isom said the carrier’s vice president of safety would attend.

“When the industry and the FAA work together, we can tackle important measures that affect the safety of our colleagues and customers and lead the charge in maintaining U.S. aviation’s unwavering commitment to safety,” Isom wrote on LinkedIn.

The NTSB is investigating six recent near-misses on runways around the country. They include an incident at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in early February in which a FedEx cargo jet was cleared to land on a runway that a Southwest passenger plane was using to take off. Homendy said the planes came within 100 feet.

On the eve of the summit, the FAA said it was investigating after a Republic Airways regional jet crossed a runway at Reagan National Airport as a United Airlines flight was about to take off on March 7. The NTSB said it was monitoring that incident but hadn’t launched a formal probe.

It likely will take the NTSB more than a year to establish the causes of each close call. In the meantime, the FAA said it wanted to take action to protect its safety record. Nolen launched a safety review in mid-February, saying the agency would examine its own data and improve internal collaboration, in addition to holding the industry summit.

The summit is coming after the agency has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for almost a year. President Biden’s nominee, Denver International Airport chief executive Phil Washington, has faced questions about whether he has sufficient aviation experience, while congressional Republicans have argued he would require a special waiver to serve in the role because he is a military veteran.

Washington’s backers have tried to shore up his standing in recent days. John Putnam, the Department of Transportation’s general counsel, wrote to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who leads his party on the committee weighing the nomination, to lay out legal arguments for why Washington has the necessary qualifications and does not need a waiver, which would expose him to a vote in the Republican-controlled House.

“Since his retirement from the military nearly 23 years ago, Mr. Washington has engaged in solely civilian pursuits and clearly fits the plain and widely understood meaning of the word ‘civilian,’” Putnam wrote.

In the past, Congress has voted on waivers even for retired military officers appointed to lead the FAA. Cruz’s team was quick to dismiss the administration’s position, saying its arguments were “so flimsy they’d make Lionel Hutz from The Simpsons blush.”

Putnam said Washington, as chief executive of Denver International Airport, and other airport representatives have a central role in runway safety, a priority given recent close calls. Successful aviation leadership does not require being a pilot, he argued, noting that just one of the CEOs from the 10 largest commercial airlines has such a background.

“If anything, the fresh perspective he will bring to his top-to-bottom assessment of the FAA’s culture and operations will be a benefit,” Putnam said.

