Regulators approve merger between Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern

A federal board on Wednesday approved a Canadian Pacific Railway merger with Kansas City Southern, creating a freight rail system linking North America. The deal is the nation’s first major rail merger in more than two decades. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Surface Transportation Board, charged with regulating freight companies, said the merger will foster growth of rail traffic, support passenger operations and shift freight from highways to rail, ultimately resulting in more safety and benefits to the environment.

“This transaction should improve rather than degrade the performance of the industry,” the board ruled, citing substantial support from shippers.

The STB had been pressured to defer the decision amid public outcry over increased rail traffic and safety risks from a combined network — concerns that were heightened last month after a Norfolk Southern train derailment spilled a toxic gas in northeastern Ohio. The combined company, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, will connect the United States, Mexico and Canada and cover more than 20,000 miles of track — including 8,600 miles in the United States.

In its decision, the board laid out conditions designed to protect competition and mitigate effects on communities.

“This merger will not increase safety risks in any meaningful way beyond whatever level of risk exists from the current daily moves of trains through the communities served by CP and KCS,” the decision said.

The $31 billion deal was announced in 2021, when Kansas City Southern favored Canadian Pacific’s bid over the offer of rival Canadian National. The deal closed in December that year, but Kansas City Southern’s shares were transferred to a trust and the railroads have been operating independently, pending the STB decision.

The decision authorizes Canadian Pacific to take control of Kansas City Southern as early as April 14. Canadian Pacific said it is reviewing the decision and will announce next steps in the coming days.

“This decision clearly recognizes the many benefits of this historic combination,” Canadian Pacific President and Chief Executive Keith Creel said in a statement. “These benefits are unparalleled for our employees, rail customers, communities and the North American economy at a time when the supply chains of these three great nations have never needed it more.”

Opponents had for months urged the U.S. regulator to reject the deal, citing concerns about job losses, service effects and fewer consumer choices in an industry that has had waves of consolidation. The deal drew increased scrutiny after the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where the release of vinyl chloride prompted evacuations and a public health scare.

Earlier this month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) urged the STB to block the merger, saying the Ohio derailment “raised significant questions about the nation’s railroad safety.” A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers from Illinois pressured the STB to defer a decision.

The acquisition combines the sixth- and seventh-largest U.S. railroads. CPKC would remain the nation’s smallest Class 1 railroad. It is the first major rail merger since 1998, when CSX and Norfolk Southern each took a share of Conrail.

The tracks of the two companies don’t overlap, but connect in Kansas City, Mo., and would create the first direct route from Canada’s bitumen oil sands mines in Alberta to heavy crude refineries in Texas.

Canadian Pacific officials said it will take three years for the two companies to fully integrate and for the benefits of the merger to occur. During that period, the company will make investments to support the projected increases in rail traffic from more shipments of grain, vehicles, lumber and chemicals.

The combined rail network will open new trade opportunities, the STB said, including facilitating the flow of grain from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast and Mexico, and the movement of intermodal goods between Texas and Chicago. Traffic from Mexico’s automotive industry will benefit from a new single rail line into Canada that will connect auto plants with distribution and connect auto part manufacturers with the auto plants. Petroleum gas produced in Canada will more efficiently reach Mexico, where it is used for heating and cooking.

The companies said the combined railroad will save time and resources because it will be able to operate trains over long distances without having to switch freight cars to other railroads. The board said it expects the new service will foster growth of rail traffic and “support investment in infrastructure, service quality, and safety” while adding more than 800 new union jobs in the United States.

The board also said the merger will benefit Amtrak and its plans to expand passenger service. Canadian Pacific has agreed to allow Amtrak to add service in some corridors and pledged the merger will not hurt Amtrak operations.

The combined company also would compete for north-south truck traffic. In its application seeking STB approval, Canadian Pacific said the merger could remove up to 64,000 trucks from highways and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The decision could strain the relationship between freight railroads and their tenant commuter operators, as well as communities where train traffic is expected to increase. Some communities will see an increase of about 14 trains per day, according to an analysis by the STB.

The board is establishing an unprecedented seven-year oversight period to monitor the consolidation and aftermath to ensure the completion of capital investments. It will collect data on train lengths to monitor community concerns about blocked crossings. Some communities have voiced concern about the projected increase of longer trains as a result of the merger.

The Chicago area’s Metra commuter rail system — which shares two lines with Canadian Pacific trains — had urged opposition, citing negative effects on its service. The agency called on the STB to impose conditions to mitigate those effects.

The STB said it found the merger is unlikely to cause harm to Metra’s commuter rail service or Chicago-area communities, where local, state and federal elected leaders had voiced concern about impacts on one of the nation’s busiest rail hubs.

The STB concluded that, apart from train noise, the adverse effects of the merger would be “negligible, minor, and/or temporary.”

