Three people dead, two others hurt after crash on Rock Creek Parkway

Parts of Rock Creek and Potomac parkways will probably be closed through Wednesday morning rush hour.

March 15, 2023 at 7:27 a.m. EDT
Parts of Rock Creek and Potomac parkways are closed Wednesday morning after a crash that left three people dead and two others hurt, officials said.

U.S. Park Police said the crash happened on Rock Creek Parkway near P Street and that some parts of the road would probably be closed through the morning rush hour.

Early Wednesday, Rock Creek and Potomac parkways were closed on both the northbound and southbound sides between K and P streets NW.

All southbound traffic is being diverted at Shorham Hill to Calvert Street NW and the entrance from Massachusetts Avenue is closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Virginia Avenue NW, officials said.

The incident started around 1:40 a.m. when a U.S. Park Police officer stopped one of the vehicles for a traffic incident. Police did not say why the vehicle was stopped. The driver drove off and shortly after collided with another vehicle, according to Sgt. Thomas Twiname, a spokesman for the park police. He said the officer did not pursue the vehicle that drove off.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were hurt, including one who has life-threatening injuries and one whose injuries are not as serious. Police did not immediately release the identities of those who had died.

The crash remains under investigation.

