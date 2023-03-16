D.C.'s traffic safety strategy lacked funding, oversight, audit finds

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) failed to adequately fund her Vision Zero initiative, announced in 2015 in a pledge to eliminate traffic deaths by 2024, the audit says. After ineffectively launching the program, the audit said, the number of fatalities rose in nearly every subsequent year. Traffic deaths reached a 14-year high in 2021, when 40 people were killed on D.C. streets.

“The Bowser Administration failed to follow the ambitious announcement in 2015 with appropriate resources in both funding and manpower,” D.C. auditor Kathy Patterson said in a statement.

The investigation into how the District Department of Transportation has implemented the Vision Zero policy and whether resources have been allocated equitably is a response to criticism from residents and safety advocates who say the city lacks a commitment to the program. An increase in traffic deaths has come alongside the administration’s push for stricter traffic rules, including reduced speed limits, more speed cameras and higher fines for traffic violators.

While Bowser’s budget included funding for the program starting in 2016, major investments were not requested until three years later along with the creation of a Vision Zero Division, which took another year to fund, the audit found.

Patterson said commitments have “improved significantly” in the months since the audit launched in 2021, but that came after six years without an updated action plan. The District last fall announced a revamp of the program, laying out measures to improve road safety while also acknowledging it had “fallen short” in its work to prevent traffic deaths.

A second audit focusing on enforcement strategies by police, and the departments of Public Works and Transportation, is underway, the D.C. auditor said.

The report said Vision Zero’s success was hindered as the city delayed creating the program’s bureaucratic infrastructure and made no financial commitments to support a package of sweeping road-safety measures approved by the D.C. Council in 2020. Still unfunded, the report said, are initiatives to speed the installation of crosswalks and bike lanes, and improve public outreach and traffic control at intersections.

The report makes 21 recommendations and urges the Bowser administration and D.C. Council to fully fund Vision Zero efforts. Among the recommendations are establishing procedures to measure progress, including setting annual targets and assessments, while also allocating more staff members to the efforts.

In response to the audit, Deputy Mayor of Operations and Infrastructure Lucinda M. Babers and Transportation Director Everett Lott said they agree with the report recommendations, adding, “we already have processes in place that address each of them.” The city disputed several report findings, including its assessments of workforce resources assigned to the program.

Lott and Babers acknowledged the ambitious target of achieving zero deaths by 2024 has not been without challenges, noting similar trends in cities nationwide. But they pointed to some success, including in the use of data analysis to prioritize investments. The addition of speed cameras and other safety measures last year at Wheeler Road SE, where the city recorded severe crashes — including one involving a 9-year-old boy who died months later — led to a roughly 80 percent reduction in speeding citations, they said.

The District “is beginning to see the fruits of many traffic safety initiatives started within the past eight years,” they said.

The city recorded 35 traffic deaths last year, five less than the previous year’s record — a toll that hit the city’s lower-income neighborhoods hardest. The numbers are up from 26 deaths in the year Bowser launched Vision Zero. So far this year, six people have been killed in traffic crashes in the city, D.C. records show.

An increase in bicyclist and pedestrian deaths, in particular, has countered the goals of Bowser’s signature traffic safety initiative. More than half of last year’s victims were pedestrians.

In an October Vision Zero update, the city promised actions and resources over the next two years with a focus on high-crash corridors. The plan called for more traffic cameras, a reevaluation of speed limits in more corridors, an expansion of DDOT’s traffic-patrol program and the deployment of more police to school zones during arrival and dismissal times.

The District in recent years has launched policies that include heftier fines for traffic violators while establishing more restrictions on left turns and right-on-red turns. The city also has lowered speed limits in some areas.

Safety advocates and residents say the frequency of deadly crashes illustrates a growing problem. They cite reckless driving, speeding and a lack of enforcement and safe infrastructure for people on foot, bikes and scooters.

Patterson said her office received a letter signed by more than 200 people — including 170 D.C. residents and 40 other commuters — requesting a formal review of the program.

The audit found that while DDOT conducted safety studies to identify the most dangerous roadways, it didn’t incorporate those results into a database to target, track and document traffic safety investments.

Program initiatives also lacked dedicated funding from the start, the report said. It noted that the plan was initially funded at $500,000 for fiscal year 2016, and that amount was not updated for years as the city failed to calculate the real costs of implementing the safety changes.

“DDOT staff indicated that it is difficult to identify the cost of achieving the overall goal of Vision Zero,” the audit said. “Without estimating the cost to implement Vision Zero, the District cannot measure its impact, and gather information key for the budget process to ensure funding is adequate.”

