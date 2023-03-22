The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Senate hearing to focus on Norfolk Southern’s safety record

Norfolk Southern president and CEO Alan Shaw speaks with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) before a Senate Environment and Public Works Hearing on March 9. Shaw is back in Washington on Wednesday to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
clock iconUpdated 8 min ago
Norfolk Southern chief executive Alan Shaw will return Wednesday to the Senate, where he is expected to face questions on the railroad’s safety record following the derailment of one of its trains last month in East Palestine, Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and East Palestine resident Misti Allison will provide testimony to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation before Shaw takes questions. National Transportation Safety Board chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, whose agency is leading the investigation into the derailment, is also set to appear.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R), who has proposed railroad safety legislation and has been highly critical of Norfolk Southern, is a member of the committee and will have an opportunity to grill Shaw.

Here's what to know:

Shaw previously testified in front of a different Senate committee, apologizing for the derailment. Other witnesses revealed the confusion as emergency responders prepared for a controlled burn of hazardous vinyl chloride that the train was carrying.
In addition to investigating the East Palestine derailment, the NTSB has launched a special investigation into Norfolk Southern’s safety culture, pointing to a string of serious incidents involving the railroad over the past year, including three deaths. Shortly after Shaw’s earlier testimony had concluded, Norfolk Southern disclosed the railroad discovered loose wheels on some new train cars — another safety headache.
Ohio filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern last week, seeking to hold the railroad accountable for the environmental cost of the derailment. The railroad said it met with the state attorney general, pledging to explore ways to help residents with long-term health costs and the loss of value to their properties — commitments Shaw had been unwilling to make during his previous Senate testimony.

