Metro just installed new faregates. It’s spending $35 million to make them taller.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro has begun modifying fare gates at all stations and installing taller barriers to reduce fare evasion, which has proliferated during the pandemic and grown into a top complaint of riders. Transit officials presented their plan to Metro’s board on Thursday, four months after Metro Transit Police restarted enforcement at D.C. stations after years of turning the other way. Transit police have also stepped up enforcement in Maryland and Virginia.

Fare evasion is a thorny issue for Metro, rising at a time when the financially struggling transit agency is seeking to replace riders lost to telework as high-profile incidents of crime are a growing concern. While lost fares from nonpaying riders represent a small percentage of Metro’s more than $2 billion operating budget, critics say it’s a symptom of growing disorder within the system. Regional lawmakers have said Metro needs to tamp down on fare evasion and limit fare losses before asking them to increase funding to bridge a $700 million budget shortfall next year.

Advertisement

Metro estimates it loses about $40 million a year to evasion, or just under 2 percent of its annual operating budget. While most fare evasion occurs on the Metrobus system — where about one-third of trips are paid — transit officials said 13 percent of rail riders do not pay fares, according to an analysis conducted between Jan. 1 and March 8.

The issue has put a spotlight on Metro’s $70 million installation of more than 1,200 fare gates at stations over the last two years. The new gates are touch-free, process mobile payments, display SmarTrip balances and improve Metro’s ability to collect ridership data. But they also are waist-high and do little to deter people from jumping over gates or squeezing through narrow dividers. Metro officials have acknowledged the agency should have considered different barriers during the massive replacement project.

In November, Metro launched a pilot at the Fort Totten station, modifying fare gates to gage how effective they are at deterring fare evasion. The first design involved placing arches on top of the fare gates to prevent people from using the gates to balance themselves while swinging their legs over the dividers.

In that scenario, people simply squeezed through the dividers instead. A second design proved more effective, Metro officials said. Outfitted with 48-inch tall, saloon-style and laminated plastic doors difficult to jump over, Metro officials said they saw an immediate change in customer behavior, as well as a reduction in nonpaid entries at the gates.

Advertisement

Transit leaders saw enough success in the new barriers to move forward with a plan to retrofit the entire system’s fare gates — a project Metro said will take about 15 months and cost between $35 million and $40 million — roughly half the price of the gates themselves.

Metro already is working to retrofit fare gates at Fort Totten with the modified barriers by late this month, with work set to start at another nine stations in a phased approach until the new barriers are installed systemwide late next year.

The modification comes as Metrorail in recent weeks has been recording its highest ridership numbers since the start of the pandemic. Tom Webster, Metro’s vice president of strategy, planning and program management, said 405,328 trips were taken Wednesday, of which 11 percent — more than 45,000 — were unpaid. Metro’s new fare gates have sensors to detect when riders jump over or squeeze through without paying.

Advertisement

In February 2020, before the pandemic, Metrorail was averaging 638,000 trips on weekdays, although that number includes only trips that were paid.

The installation of the new barriers may require the loss of fare pass aisles at some stations because of the space the plexiglass doors require to operate, Webster said. A single door would be installed in standard aisles, swinging open in one direction, while double doors would be installed at wider aisles designated for disabled riders.

Board members voiced no opposition to the plan, which Metro General Manager Randy Clarke called an “operational” decision he made after a series of tests and engineering analysis. The project does not require board approval.

“This is what we’re doing moving forward,” Clarke said.

Michael Goldman, a Metro board member who also serves as chair of the Washington Suburban Transit Commission, which represents Maryland transportation interests, said he would have preferred Metro install the new gates at Fort Totten, then analyze their effectiveness over three or four months before converting the entire 97-station system.

“You don’t pour the concrete until you know where the drivers are going,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article