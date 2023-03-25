1.3 million people die on roads every year. It’s a global ‘pandemic,’ U.N. official says.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a former racecar driver and the leader of the International Automobile Federation, Jean Todt knows the value of speed in competition. He also knows its dangers on the road. Todt, the United Nations secretary general’s special envoy for road safety, travels the world with a message to governments: 1.3 million deaths on the world’s roads is unacceptable.

So are the 50 million injuries a year, he said, and the fact that traffic-related incidents are the leading killer of children and young people. Nine of every 10 traffic deaths worldwide occur in low- or middle-income countries. One in 4 is a pedestrian or a cyclist.

Todt was in Washington this month to meet with U.S. officials and urge the United States to play a leading role in advocating for and investing in international road safety. He also spoke about the rise in the U.S. traffic fatality rate during the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke with The Washington Post about problems with road safety, which he called a “pandemic” and “world crisis.” This interview was edited for length and clarity.

Q: You often cite the 1.3 million lives lost to traffic crashes every year, and that road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for young people. How big is this problem?

Todt: It’s a pandemic, which needs to be addressed. Everybody was scared to die because of covid, because there was no vaccine. So, all over the world, wherever you were going — low-, medium-, high-income countries — everybody was putting on the mask. The biggest problem we are facing on the road is people do not realize how dangerous it is to be a road user. For covid, the protection was the vaccine and the mask. On the road, how do you protect? Safety belt. Respect the speed. If you are on a motorbike, you put on your proper helmet. If you are a pedestrian, you walk on the proper side of the road. If it’s at night, you make yourself visible. It’s protection.

Q: The U.S. road traffic fatality rate is among the highest in the developed world. What is your take on what’s happening in the U.S.?

Todt: The number in U.S. — about 42,500 — and going up, in what is supposed to be the most powerful country in the world. If you make the ratio for 100,000 population, it’s close to 13. Most European countries is around five. It’s almost three times worse. I love the U.S. but I’ve always been fascinated to see bikers without helmets. The U.S. is one of the rare countries in the world where a helmet is not compulsory. I’m in favor of freedom, but here we’re not talking about freedom. We’re talking about protecting people. I won’t say that’s the only reason. There is also probably a lack of law enforcement. Every time I go on a motorway in the U.S., I’m quite scared, because it’s very big. You have a lot of lanes, with heavy traffic, and at a certain speed, the minimum contact can have huge consequences.

Q: Are there any lessons learned from other developed countries?

Todt: I spend most of my time in Switzerland. In Switzerland, you cannot escape penalties. If you want to keep your car, if you want to keep your driving license, you have to be respectful of the regulation. We have a lot of cameras. We have police. If you know you can escape, then your behavior will be different.

Q: You have been visiting with U.S. officials. What’s your message here?

Todt: If there is one country who can achieve good results, it is the U.S. The government needs to decide that the carnage needs to stop and they can stop it. Give responsibility to the 50 governors, to the 50 states, to put road safety on top and use the prescription that they are going to reinforce, and believe me, the U.S. can become better.

Q: What is the prescription?

Todt: Education, law enforcement, quality of the vehicle, quality of the roads and post-crash care. Then make sure that all drivers and passengers buckle the safety belt. Everybody wears the helmet. Speed control. No texting and no drinking. Pretty simple.

Q: Where has it worked?

Todt: Some countries, mainly the developed countries, have achieved sensational results. I’m French. In ’75, 18,000 people were dying on the road every year — 65 million population. Last year, three times more vehicles compared to ’75, and 3,200 were killed. I hate saying “only 3,000 deaths” because we should go to zero. Unfortunately, low- and middle-income countries are at the situation where European countries were 50 years ago.

Q: What are some of the most interesting and latest technologies in the car industry for road safety?

Todt: ECall is a fantastic new technology. You have an accident and almost automatically an emergency call is made. Then you will be rescued within 10, 15 minutes, which is sensational. If the rescue is not quick, the consequence might be much more severe. That kind of technology is absolutely phenomenal.

Electronic stability control. Immediately when the car is starting to move, it repositions the car properly straight on the road. It’s probably the best driver aid after ABS, the anti-lock braking system, which incidentally is compulsory in U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea and Canada, Australia, New Zealand. Unfortunately, it is not compulsory in Latin America. Sometimes manufacturers will produce a cheaper car for low- and middle-income countries, without as much driver aid as the one you would buy in the U.S.

I love technology and I’m fascinated when I hear about autonomous cars. I think we may see autonomous cars in certain countries in the next decade. But if you take the low- and middle-income countries, it will arrive in 30 or 40 years. Low- and middle-income countries are 50 years behind. So clearly, the most vulnerable countries — they need support.

Q: How can countries like the United States help?

Todt: A country like the U.S. could contribute by putting road safety on the agenda. I don’t feel it’s enough on the agenda. We speak about climate change, and climate change is a real issue. For me, road safety has to be at the same level. You hardly hear a leader in the world when he makes his speech talking about the number of victims on the road.

Q: The United Nations has an ambitious target of cutting by half the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2030. Any progress with that campaign?

We are launching a U.N. campaign with JCDecaux, the number one billboard company. We’re going to launch a campaign in 80 countries with celebrities. We will have Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Formula One driver, influencing youth. My wife — Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, who also serves as a global road safety adviser — and about 15 or 20 celebrities who are going to deliver a message.

Texting and driving. Driving under the influence. Speeding. If that would be respected and enforced, you will immediately divide by two the number of victims everywhere in the world. We need to make sure that governments are going to speak about road safety. We need a wake-up call. We need to realize that it is not acceptable.

