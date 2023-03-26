Metro experiences delays amid a surge of cherry blossom-bound riders

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Trains on Metro’s Blue, Orange and Silver lines experienced delays Sunday and the entrances to the Smithsonian station were closed as crowds poured downtown to see cherry blossoms in peak bloom, the transit agency said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Simply put, we are packed today,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted. He said that around 37,000 riders were on the system a little after 3 p.m., with daily ridership reaching about 200,000.

“We are running lots of extra service & have extra staff to safely manage crowds but delays occur loading/unloading,” Clarke said.

Officials have been urging people to take public transportation, bike or walk to the Tidal Basin and the Mall to see the blossoms and annual kite festival. But the crowds and delays on the train network drew some complaints from riders.

“This is quite a mess. Beginning to wish we HAD tried to drive into DC,” one rider tweeted.

Thanks for riding @wmata to experience peak bloom 🌸and the Kite Festival. There are more than 30,000 riding Metro right now!!! It certainly beats the traffic, but we are experiencing minor delays on Blue 🔵, Orange 🟠, and Silver ⚪️ lines due to crowds. pic.twitter.com/PSiBdqWMot — Metro Forward (@wmata) March 26, 2023

Roads into central Washington were also clogged Sunday. A National Park Service camera atop the Washington Monument showed cars at a near-standstill along Independence Avenue SW and 17th Street NW.

Clarke said in a tweet earlier Sunday that going to see the blossoms by train, bike, foot or wheel chair were “not ‘alternatives’ but actually the primary way to go… sitting in joy draining traffic for hours is the alternative.”

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said it was common to switch stations to exit-only during large events. She also said trains were holding at stations to ensure riders had time to get off. The agency was encouraging riders to use the L’Enfant Plaza and Federal Triangle stations as alternatives.

The Yellow line remains closed, leaving passengers bound for the District from Virginia only one option to cross the Potomac River, putting pressure on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines.

Justin George contributed to this report.

